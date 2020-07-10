Peter Grandich and Company Volunteering its Full Support to Allaire Community Farm

SPRING LAKE, N.J., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Grandich and Company announced that the firm will be volunteering its full support to Allaire Community Farm in Wall, New Jersey, assisting the non-profit organization in the areas of strategic planning, marketing and business development.

Allaire Community Farm is located in Wall Township, New Jersey.

"Now in my 37th year in and around the financial arena, the twilight of my professional career has clearly set in," said Peter Grandich. "Yearning to utilize my experience and network to significantly enhance an already most worthy cause, the good Lord clearly led my wife and I to Allaire Community Farm. Proverbs 3:27 says 'Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to act.' I truly hope we can assist the farm in taking it to another level because there are so many people and organizations that can benefit from their incredible work."

Through this strategic partnership, Grandich will use his vast business experience and personal network to provide heightened exposure to Allaire Community Farm. Further, he will supply access to his Trinity Advisory Board that includes former athletes and entertainers in the Tri-State Area. These board members will be available to bolster fundraising efforts and supplement the farm with increased publicity. Lastly, Peter Grandich and Company will directly assist Allaire Community Farm with its marketing and promotional initiatives by funding the services of digital marketing firm Resolution Promotions.

"We feel extremely blessed that Peter and Mary Grandich find the mission of our farm worthy of their philanthropic endeavors," said JoAnn Burney, who co-founded Allaire Community Farm with her husband, Sean. "Having a person of Peter's experience and influence join our team is exciting. We look forward to this relationship increasing the scope and reach of the farm to assist those in need in our community and the surrounding counties. We are grateful to Peter and are excited for the future of Allaire Community Farm."

The goal of Allaire Community Farm is to utilize its rescued animals and working farm environment to nurture through nature. In particular, the farm is focused on helping special needs adults and children, teens facing mental health issues, veterans with PTSD and families battling cancer. They accomplish their mission through programs, events and outreach that uses animal therapy, equine therapy, organic gardening and vocational training. Allaire Community Farm also utilizes its gardens and greenhouses to support families who are battling cancer or facing financial hardships. Further, all funds generated through the farm are used exclusively to support the mission of its non-profit organization.

Peter Grandich and Company provides business, retirement and estate planning services to individuals, business owners and professional athletes. Through a strategic alliance with York-Jersey Underwriters, the company offers professional advice and risk management services to business and personal insurance clients. The company also boasts an impressive Advisory Board that includes Joe Klecko, Jessie Armstead, Christie Pearce Rampone, Ken Daneyko, David Tyree, Eric LeGrand, Nick Fotiu and Ray Lucas.

