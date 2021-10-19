Peter Piper Pizza Acquires 10 Arizona Franchised Locations, Announces Franchise Expansion In Texas

PHOENIX, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, which also owns Chuck E. Cheese and Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, signed an agreement to acquire nine Tucson and one Phoenix-area Peter Piper Pizza restaurants owned by franchisee Southwest Pizza, Inc.

Local Tucson family-owned Southwest Pizza, Inc., which has been a Peter Piper Pizza franchisee for nearly 40 years, decided to sell all its locations earlier this year. The terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Peter Piper, LLC, will take over the operations of these locations on Nov. 1, 2021. The purchase of these 10 locations in Arizona will expand the number of locations corporately owned by Peter Piper, LLC, to 43 in the U.S.

Additionally, the Company's franchisee, Pizza Properties, Inc., has plans to open two new Peter Piper Pizza locations in the San Antonio area in the summer and fall of 2022.

"We appreciate the decades of passion and quality that Southwest Pizza, Inc., and the Baxla family brought to the Peter Piper Pizza brand in Tucson," said Peter Piper Pizza President Randy Forsythe. "We will continue building on their success in the area as part of our overall growth strategy nationally and internationally."

About Peter Piper, LLC

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of its handcrafted food preparation, the latest technology and games, its ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza appeals to parents and kids alike. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.com.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC

CEC Entertainment, LLC, is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and delivery-only Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs.

The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 556 Chuck E. Cheese and over 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 15 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com

Media Contact:

Sara Hundley

214-499-4484

[email protected]

SOURCE Peter Piper Pizza