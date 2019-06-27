Peter R. Schneider, PhD, Recognized for Excellence in Political Science

With over 40 years of professional experience to his credit, Dr. Schneider is currently retired, having most recently served as the chief executive officer of IPA International, Inc., in Vienna, Virginia, from 1995 to 2007. Prior to this appointment, he worked as the president of the Institute of Policy Analysis in McLean from 1992 to 1995 and the director of the Justice Division and senior research scientist at the Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation in Bethesda, Maryland, between 1984 and 1992. Between 1983 and 1985, Dr. Schneider was active with the National Partnership for Juvenile Justice, the Center for Assessment of the Juvenile Justice Center, and the American Justice Institute.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Schneider cultivated his skills in such roles as the president of the Institute of Policy Analysis in Oregon, an assistant professor at the University of Oregon in Eugene and a news writer for the Baltimore New-American and the Associated Press. He began his career as a news editor for the Northern Virginia Sun in 1961. Alongside his primary responsibilities, Dr. Schneider has also been a regular contributor of articles to professional journals and chapters to books throughout his career.

Initially deciding to pursue a career in journalism, Dr. Schneider joined Oklahoma State University and became the first freshman to ever get a paying position at the student newspaper, The Daily O'Collegian. Feeling that he needed to acquire a strong background in politics if he was going to write about it, he changed his major during his junior year and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in political science in 1966. Continuing his studies at Oklahoma State University, he went on to obtain a Master of Science in 1968. Dr. Schneider concluded his academic efforts with a Doctor of Philosophy from Indiana University in 1974.

To remain up to date with developments in his field, Dr. Schneider has maintained professional affiliation with the American Political Science Association, the Society of Professional Journalists and the American Restitution Association. Additionally, he has notably been inducted into several honor societies, including Pi Sigma Alpha, Phi Kappa Phi and Omicron Delta Kappa. He was also recognized for his achievements in the field with the Julia Lathrop Award by the American Criminal Justice Association in 1985. Dr. Schneider has previously been featured in Who's Who in Finance and Industry, Who's Who in America, Who's Who in American Politics, Who's Who in the South and Southwest and Who's Who in the World. Currently, he is an instrument-rated airplane pilot with approximately 2,000 hours of logged flight time.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.marquiswhoswho.com

