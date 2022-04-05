Peter Rosenstock Huessy is recognized by Continental Who's Who

POTOMAC, Md., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Rosenstock Huessy is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Exceptional Business Professional for his outstanding achievements in National Security and in acknowledgment of his work at GeoStrategic Analysis.

A seasoned expert with over 50 years of experience in his field, Mr. Huessy serves as President of GeoStrategic Analysis. He holds particular expertise in national security matters, including terrorism, counter-terrorism, missile defense, nuclear deterrence, and arms control.

He was previously affiliated with the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies in Arlington, VA serving as Director of Strategic Deterrent Studies.

Mr. Huessy holds active membership with the National Defense Industry Association among his professional affiliations.

In honor of his many years of dedication and service to his field and country, Mr. Heussy was named the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Defense Industry Association.

Mr. Huessy holds a Master's Degree in International Affairs and Public Diplomacy from Columbia University.

