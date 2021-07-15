Peterman Brothers offer tips to fine tune summer energy use

Following some simple suggestions can make a huge difference for both consumers' bottom line and the environment. These best practices will help keep families comfortable during the dog days of summer without having to crank down the thermostat.

Keep the heat out: Use blinds, drapes and other window coverings to help rooms stay cooler without increasing air conditioning use. While there are several purpose-built window treatments for conserving energy, standard materials also work well to keep heat at bay.

Set it, but don't forget it: Find a comfortable temperature and keep the thermostat set. Remember that the closer your thermostat setting is to the outside temperature, the less energy your air conditioner will use. Setting the thermostat to a higher temperature when the house is empty will increase efficiency and cost savings. Using a programmable thermostat makes this even easier.

Become a fan of fans: Ceiling fans can make a room more comfortable without lowering the thermostat. Just remember to turn fans off when no one is in the room.

Don't overheat the water: According to the Department of Energy, heating water accounts for about 18% of home energy use. Keep water heater thermostats set to 120 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid scalding and conserve energy.

Do an equipment check-up: Regular maintenance is critical to keeping air conditioning equipment running efficiently. Schedule a routine service call with a qualified technician to ensure cooling systems are operating at full capacity. An inefficient unit can leave homeowners with an unwelcome surprise on their energy bill.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs.

