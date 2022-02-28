Peterman Brothers offers 5 signs your water heater needs replaced

There are several signs a homeowner can look for to determine if a water heater needs to be replaced:

The age of the water heater: Like most things, water heaters are not built to last forever. While regular maintenance will help the unit reach its maximum lifespan, eventually, it will have to be replaced. Most water heaters last between eight to 10 years. If a unit is beyond 10 years old, it's time to replace it.

Like most things, water heaters are not built to last forever. While regular maintenance will help the unit reach its maximum lifespan, eventually, it will have to be replaced. Most water heaters last between eight to 10 years. If a unit is beyond 10 years old, it's time to replace it. Limited or no hot water: One of the main functions of a water heater is to supply hot water on demand. If the water turns cold quickly, there could be a major issue with the unit. The heating element in the tank could be damaged or there could be issues with the thermostat.

One of the main functions of a water heater is to supply hot water on demand. If the water turns cold quickly, there could be a major issue with the unit. The heating element in the tank could be damaged or there could be issues with the thermostat. The unit is noisy: Water heaters should not be making loud noises regularly. As the unit gets older, it will begin making rumbling noises as time passes. This can be caused by sediment built up in the tank. If the water heater continues to make noise once the sediment is flushed out, there could be a more serious problem at hand.

Water heaters should not be making loud noises regularly. As the unit gets older, it will begin making rumbling noises as time passes. This can be caused by sediment built up in the tank. If the water heater continues to make noise once the sediment is flushed out, there could be a more serious problem at hand. Increased leakage around the water heater: When the unit is reaching the end of its lifespan, homeowners can expect to see water around the tank. This means there are leaks in the unit. If connections and fixtures don't appear to be leaking, then the issue is within the tank itself and a replacement may be needed.

When the unit is reaching the end of its lifespan, homeowners can expect to see water around the tank. This means there are leaks in the unit. If connections and fixtures don't appear to be leaking, then the issue is within the tank itself and a replacement may be needed. Rust is forming on the unit: In line with leaks, if rust is forming on or inside the unit, that is a sign of corrosion. This could be a sign of a leak. There is no remedy for rust, and a unit replacement will be needed.

"Water heaters are a necessary investment for any home, so it's important to keep them maintained," Peterman said. "Unfortunately, there will come a time when a replacement is needed. But being proactive and spotting these issues ahead of time will save you money on patch repairs while giving you an opportunity to purchase an efficient unit in a timely fashion."

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing, heating or electrical needs. For more information, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/ .

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Peterman Brothers