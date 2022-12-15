Peterson Technology Partners Celebrates 25th Anniversary

IT Recruiting and Consulting Firm has impacted hundreds of clients with strategic and successful recruitment solutions

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterson Technology Partners, a premiere IT Consulting and Recruiting firm, is celebrating its 25th anniversary of providing global staffing solutions to Fortune brands. The firm has built teams for hundreds of clients by offering customized and efficient recruitment solutions in Cybersecurity, DevOps, Cloud Computing, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Recognizing Chicago's potential as an emerging tech market, CEO Nick Shah, founded the company as Solutions 2000 in 1997. Since then, the company has rebranded to become Peterson Technology Partners and expanding globally with a staff of over 350 employees. To quote Nick, "The goal is to reach 6,000 employees in the next five years."

Over the last two and a half decades, Peterson Technology Partners has built a large roster of multi-billion-dollar clientele, built a pipeline to large local and global talent pools, and developed an international team of dedicated recruiters. Most recently, Peterson Technology Partners announced a new Global and Consulting division led by their recently hired Chief Consulting Officer, Swadheen Sehgal.

"As we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year, we are proud to have contributed to Chicago becoming a word-class hub for tech talent. With our global reach, we can now develop recruiting solutions for any IT company, no matter where they're located," said CEO Nick Shah. "Building teams and supporting the tech industry is what I'm most passionate about, and it has been a memorable journey with a truly amazing team. I'm honored to be working alongside such intelligent, hardworking, and driven team of professionals, and I can't wait to see what the future will bring."

When rebranded in 2003, Peterson Technology Partners was named after Peterson Avenue in Chicago – a city that has been well known for its manufacturing companies. Mr. Shah recognized the opportunity that Chicago presented given that it's the third largest city in the country, and for the past 25 years Peterson has greatly contributed to the significant change in its business climate as digital and tech ventures have continued to find success.

Peterson Technology Partners plans to continue to expand and leverage the best of traditional recruiting practices, while also employing cutting edge recruitment technology. For more information on Peterson Technology Partners and Peterson Technology Partners Global and Consulting division, visit https://www.ptechpartners.com/.

Peterson Technology Partners (PTP) is a premier IT consulting and recruiting firm that specializes in sourcing top talent in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Data Science, Cybersecurity, DevOps and future-forward IT fields. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, PTP has over two decades of experience in providing staffing solutions for Fortune 100 companies and provides winning talent for the broad spectrum of IT projects. With proprietary AI-powered recruiting technology, and an expert team of recruiters, PTP addresses the most challenging staffing initiatives, and is strategically investing in new initiatives to continue to offer best-in-class solutions for their partners and clients.

