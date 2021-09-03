PetFriendly provides flea protection to organizations impacted by Hurricane Ida

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetFriendly, an Omaha-based subscription pet wellness company, is donating 20,000 doses of their flea and tick medication to rescue organizations helping pets and families impacted by Hurricane Ida.

"Major wet weather events create an environment conducive to fleas, ticks and mosquitos. Access to protection from these pests is crucial for the health and safety of our pets," says Aaron Shaddy, founder and CEO of PetFriendly.

Fleas are the most common external parasite to cats and dogs and thrive in warm, humid climates. They feed on blood, can jump up to two feet and are persistent in the environment. Common symptoms for infested cats and dogs include excessive scratching and hair loss.

"One of our company values is 'happy to help,'" says Shaddy. "This is a way to keep our furry friends protected as well as help out our human friends when they need it most."

PetFriendly's topical flea and tick products are EPA-approved, safe and easy to apply.

Pet rescue organizations in need of preventative care resources can submit a product request at petfriendlydirect.com/ida.

About PetFriendly

PetFriendly is a subscription pet wellness company delivering personalizes, vet-quality protection to pet owners' doorsteps. With a mission to keep pets healthy and make their humans happy, PetFriendly simplifies pet protection by delivering trusted, affordable products with extra-friendly service and convenience. Each box is customized to make your pet the star of the show, and every delivery come with delicious free treats.

Learn more about PetFriendly by visiting petfriendlydirect.com, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bridgette McGuire

(402) 829-8016

[email protected]

