Petite Retreats Expands Mt. Hood Tiny House Village

Located less than an hour outside Portland, Mt. Hood Village RV Resort is a premier Pacific Northwest RV resort. Opened in 1984, the resort offers an assortment of guest accommodations in addition to more than 300 wooded RV sites. Nearby is a 27-hole golf course, more than 700 groomed hiking trails, and the Alpine Slide, which are just a few of the activities within Mt. Hood National Forest.

"Mt. Hood Tiny House Village was the first in a series of tiny house vacation rentals introduced by Petite Retreats across the country over the past three years," said Petite Retreats' spokeswoman Pat Zamora. "With two new tiny houses at Mt. Hood Tiny House Village, we continue to accommodate the growing trend of travelers looking for unique vacation experiences," Zamora added.

In addition to its tiny house offerings, Petite Retreats features unique vacation rentals including yurts, cabins and cottages across more than 180 RV resorts and campgrounds nationwide. Since first opening Mt. Hood Tiny House Village in 2016, Petite Retreats has opened Leavenworth Tiny House Village east of Seattle, Tuxbury Tiny House Village north of Boston, and the Verde Valley tiny houses near Sedona, AZ. Sunshine Key Tiny House Village is the newest Petite Retreats' tiny house village and the first in Florida's Lower Keys, which also opened in 2020.

About Petite Retreats

Petite Retreats offers a collection of unique vacation accommodations across the U.S. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Petite Retreats and its affiliates offer vacationers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. Petite Retreats' unique accommodations consist of tiny houses, cabins, yurts, tents and teepees. Visit www.PetiteRetreats.com for more information.

