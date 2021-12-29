Petland Charities Donates $28,500 to Local Shelters and Rescues; $3,000 to Mayfield, KY

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland Charities is excited to not only provide much-needed funds to local shelters and rescues this holiday season, but also to support the disaster relief efforts in Mayfield, KY with a $3,000 donation to the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter.

Petland Charities presented 26 locally-operated shelters and rescues in four states with $1,000 checks this week. The 501c3 organization also sent $3,000 and nearly $2,000 in dog food to Mayfield, KY after tornados devastated the town.

Petland General Manager Christina Woods presents a check for $1,000 to Pickaway County Dog Warden.

"The local shelters work tirelessly to protect and care for abandoned pets in our local communities. We are grateful to provide some assistance to these organizations that have limited resources and are doing great work in the areas they serve," said Petland Charities Executive Director Ed Sayres.

This year has not only been a struggle for shelters, but it has also been a challenge for many families to afford food for their pets. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Petland stores have donated more than $50,000 in dog and cat food to food pantries around the country.

Petland Charities is a 501c3 that provides support to local shelters. In January of 2019, Petland Charities began a feeding program for the Ross County Humane Society and to date, has donated more than $51,000 in dog food. In addition to the food donation contract, for every dog adopted at Ross County Humane Society Petland Charities provides a free bag of Heartland Naturals food in addition to a $50 gift card to help the adopter purchase necessary supplies for their newly adopted furry friend. This year, Petland Charities also began the giftcard program with Licking County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. Since March of 2016, Petland has redeemed more than $182,000 in gift cards from RCHS adopters.

Petland Charities is a 501c3 organization that partners with local communities to raise funds for local shelters, K9 units, service dogs and dogs for veterans. Petland Charities also supports research and programs to improve animal welfare, including Canine Care Certified, a nationwide program that develops standards to address the health and overall welfare of dogs in the care of breeders in the United States.

