Petland Charities Renews Commitment for Service Dogs for Veterans

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland Charities is excited to announce its renewal of support for Heartland Canines for Veterans at the ribbon cutting of Heartland's new training facility in Neosho, Missouri.

Petland Charities renewed its commitment to support the breeding, raising and training of one service dog per year for five years. The average cost to raise and train each service dog is $8,000. Petland, Inc. has committed to supporting the cost of one dog per year for five years.

Heartland Canines For Veterans celebrates new training facility with ribbon cutting.

"Petland Charities is an extension of the charitable giving Petland has done for almost 50 years," said Ed Sayres, Executive Director of Petland Charities. "We know the benefits of animal companionship and for some veterans, it is the difference between life and death. We are very pleased and honored to support the work of Heartland Canines for Veterans and are grateful to be able to help enhance a veteran's life with a service dog specifically trained to meet their needs."

On November 2, the Neosho Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon, opening the doors officially to the new Chad Carroz Heartland Canines for Veterans Training Center. The three-acre facility has a 6,000 square foot building that includes office space, boarding facilities, training room and an apartment for veterans to use during training. It also houses All Dogs Dream, a boarding and daycare facility. The property also features a one acre play yard.

Heartland Canines for Veterans is a 501c3 organization that provides companion, service and therapy dogs for disabled veterans. Since their inception in 2015, they have provided 35 veterans with service dogs.

Joel Whiteis, a veteran currently in training with a Heartland Canine named Mikey, was on hand for the celebration.

"This animal will rely on me as much as I rely on it. I will have another purpose in my life and it's another way for me to know I've got to keep going," Whiteis said. "I'm looking forward to being able to say he (K9 Mikey) has opened up doors for me spending more time going to the places that normally I would avoid. Having that comfort with me all the time is something I'm really looking forward to."

According to the 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, the suicide rate among Veterans rose 35.9% from 2001 to 2019, from 23.3 per 100,000 in 2001 to 31.6 per 100,000 in 2019.

Today, more evidence and studies are pointing to the benefits service dogs provide veterans with PTSD. A 2018 Purdue University study found veterans coping with PTSD experienced reduced symptoms of PTSD and depression if they were paired with a service dog. Veterans with service dogs also missed less work and were more productive than their dog-less counterparts. Similar studies reported that veterans with service dogs experience less anger, less anxiety, and better sleep.

"These dogs are often the first of many steps in the healing process for some Veterans. We are honored to be a part of that process," said Heartland Canines Executive Director Kevin Pruitt. "Our organization is made up of veterans, military family, and dedicated military and veteran supporters with the motto 'So They Never Walk Alone.' Our relationship with Petland not only allows us to place purpose bred service dogs with veterans in need, but also provides us the opportunity to continue to spread awareness of veteran suicides."

The mission of Heartland Canines for Veterans is to provide purpose-bred, professionally-trained service dogs to veterans in need. These service dogs are provided to the veteran at NO COST to them; Heartland bears all costs relating to procurement, general and veterinary care, training and equipment during the training and pairing process. Heartland's Service Dog candidates are donated by professional breeders and must undergo rigorous evaluation trials and screenings before being accepted into the training program. A typical service dog training program lasts about 12-14 months, sometimes longer for specialized individual tasks; the ultimate goal is to assist veterans who suffer from illnesses/injuries such as depressive disorders, anxiety, mobility issues and/or Post-Traumatic Stress. Each veteran candidate also completes a thorough application and selection process, designed to identify individual needs, and our board members work with several affiliate veteran organizations to ensure timely and accurate submissions.

Veterans can go to the www.heartlandk9s.org website for more information and to fill out an initial application.

Petland's and Petland Charities' national Community Service outreach includes offering support to local police, sheriff and fire departments as well as support for military veteran service dogs. The assistance for protective K9 units is most often a feeding program, supplies or fundraising for specific items, such as bite-suits or training gear. Petland stores currently support more than 200 K-9 units across the country. Support for veteran service dogs often goes towards the costs associated with raising, training and on-going care.

Petland, Inc. is a franchise operation with quality, full service retail pet centers across the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, El Salvador and Saudi Arabia. For more than 53 years, Petland Pet Counselors have been dedicated to matching the right pet with the right person and meeting the needs of both. To its customers who already have pets, Petland is dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and enjoyment of the human-animal bond. Petland was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in south central Ohio. For more information on Petland, visit www.petland.com.

