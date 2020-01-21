Petland on Top-ranked Franchise List

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland is honored to once again be ranked among top-ranked franchises in the United States.

Petland moved up 50 positions this year, ranking 118 overall in the Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500. According to World Franchising Network, there are more than 4,500 active franchisors in North America.

Franchisees Doug and Janet Pasternak opened their second Petland location in the Boardwalk/North Kansas City area.

"For more than four decades, we've been studying the franchise industry and honing our proprietary formula in order to bring you the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. And with each year, the ranking becomes increasingly competitive, as more and more companies see the value of expansion through franchising and throw their hats into the ring. Our list shows just how varied the franchise world has become," said Entrepreneur Magazine regarding the listings.

Each year Petland submits their franchise information, franchise disclosure document, and answers a questionnaire to Entrepreneur Magazine. The Entrepreneur Magazine ranks each franchise using The Five Pillars of the Franchise 500. The Five Pillars include Costs and Fees, Size and Growth, Franchise Support, Brand Strength, and Financial Strength and Stability.

Petland currently has 235 locations, 150 of which are international. Stores are located in Canada, Brazil, China, El Salvador, Mexico, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. Of the domestic locations, 68 are franchises and 17 are company-operated.

"Petland is honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a top franchise," said Petland, Inc. President and CEO Joe Watson. "To be recognized year after year as a top franchise in America is evidence of the relevance of the Petland business model and strong brand support by our customers."

Petland, Inc.'s Vice President of Business Development Steve Huggins stated, "Our jump in the Franchise 500 rankings this year is a huge testament to our amazing group of franchisees and the success of our company store division. We look forward to the future growth of the Petland brand and meeting the needs of our customers and their pets for many years to come."

In conducting its annual rating of franchises in the world, Entrepreneur considers numerous factors including financial strength, stability, growth rate and size of the franchise system. An independent CPA firm audits financial data. Every company with verifiable data receives a cumulative score. The franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500.

Petland, Inc. is a franchise operation with quality, full service retail pet centers across the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, El Salvador and Saudi Arabia.

For more than 50 years, Petland Pet Counselors have been dedicated to matching the right pet with the right customer and meeting the needs of both. To its customers who already have pets, Petland is dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and enjoyment of the human-animal bond.

Petland was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in south central Ohio. For more information on Petland, visit www.petland.com .

