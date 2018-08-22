Petmate® Announces Company's First "CFO"

According to her "pawlifications doguments," Charlie (@puppynamedcharlie) is a five-year-old Doodle rescue, with a passion for traveling with her "momager" and pet parent, Paige Chernick. Paige rescued Charlie when she was just three months old from a puppy mill in Indiana, and Charlie has not taken a day for granted since. A true New Yorker at heart, Charlie may be a little dog, but she is tough and a real go-getter, especially if a ball is tossed her way.

"We received thousands of submissions from four-legged friends across the country. Charlie's personal story truly resonated with our commitment to help build the bonds between pets and their families and we are happy and eager to welcome her aboard," said Alice Tillett, Petmate's Chief Executive Officer. "We're looking forward to her passionate, playful point of view, however close to the ground that is."

As the Chief Four-Legged Officer, Charlie will help lead the Petmate team in the development and testing of new toys and key products to enrich the special bond between pets and pet parents. She will act as a chief representative of the Petmate brand, providing testimonials and appearances throughout the year. The position comes with $5,000 in take-home pay, among other "bonefits." Petmate is also providing a $5,000 donation to the new CFO's charity of choice: Foster Dogs NYC, a non-profit organization that connects rescue organizations, adopters, fosters and other partners together in a shared mission to help animals in need.

"Rescuing Charlie from her unfortunate and upsetting situation has impacted my life tremendously," says Paige Chernick. "Foster Dogs NYC shares my passion for providing a better, quality life to dogs in need and I know every dollar they receive in donations goes directly to the effective programs they work so hard to create."

Charlie's full story and bio can be found on https://www.petmate.com/cfo

