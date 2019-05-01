PETQ INVESTIGATION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts PetIQ (PETQ) Investors Concerning the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with 9 offices in 8 cities around the country and 80 attorneys, alerts investors in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) of the firm's investigation into possible disclosure violations.

On April 30, 2019, an investment analyst published a report questioning certain accounting, PetIQ's dependence on access to manufacturer rebates, and the background of certain senior executives. In response, the price of PetIQ shares significantly declined during intraday trading.

"We're focused on investors' losses, the matters raised by Spruce Point, and whether investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding PetIQ should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email PETQ@hbsslaw.com.

