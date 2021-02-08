Petralyte Launches Electrolyte and Nutrient Formula Tailored Specifically for Dogs

Co-Founders Alex Osborne and Akash Appachi realized the need for Petralyte after Alex nearly lost his beloved furry friend to dehydration while hiking in Los Angeles. They thought to themselves that no other pet owner should have to go through this terrifying experience and wanted to create a way to keep all of our best mates healthy. Animals are an important part of our lives, and Alex and Akash have a shared goal of helping dogs in need either due to dehydration or neglect. After talking to multiple veterinarians and pet owners, they saw a gap in the market for pet products that provide fast hydration. Alex and Akash went on to work with a group of veterinarians to create a product that is simple to use and helps dogs of all energy levels get the proper water intake.

"Through my own experience, and the fear of almost losing Bali, I knew right away that there was a need for Petralyte," says Co-founder Alex Osborne. "After consulting multiple vets we learned that there aren't many hydration products out there, and just as us humans need quick hydration, our pets do too. We wanted to create a formula that ensures other pets don't experience what Bali endured."

Dehydration related to heat stress is one of the most common preventable causes of death in dogs. Petralyte works to combat this problem by providing an on-the-go formula packed with important nutrients. Delivered in a convenient single-use portable powder-sachet, customers simply empty the contents into water, mix, and allow pets to enjoy. With three animal-favorite flavors, chicken, beef and turkey, there's a choice for all.

"We launched Petralyte in 2020 during a global pandemic, which is tough, but we felt it was a necessary product. We rationalized that our product was important, and our mission was to help animals in need, so it was worth it to continue investing in the business," says Co-founder Akash Appachi. "We're excited to make a difference with a product that is accessible, easy to use while on-the-go, and has many added health benefits."

The unique formula addresses multiple health needs for your pets and also benefits hip and joint issues, vision, kidney and bladder wellness, and muscle and heart strength. The formula contains Glucosamine to support mobility and joint comfort, cranberry to help promote renal function and bladder health, and Taurine to keep your pet's eyes healthy, help muscles function better and promote cardiovascular health. Veterinary-certified through extensive research and trial testing, Petralyte is proven to deliver necessary nutrients and maximize hydration.

Veterinarian and scientific consultant Dr. Catherine Hagan, C.V.M., Ph.D., worked with Petralyte to conduct a study on the basics of canine hydration and how electrolytes and nutrients support overall health. The study resulted in a white paper that was published in December 2020, and details what healthy dogs need and why, highlighting the importance of an electrolyte supplement.

"When I first learned about Petralyte I was immediately intrigued. Dehydration is a common issue for dogs and they don't always show symptoms," says Dr. Catherine Hagan. "The work Alex and Akash have put into creating a formula that not only solves, but prevents, hydration issues is impressive. I was thrilled to conduct a white-paper study that shows the need for this type of electrolyte supplement."

As a company Petralyte's passion is to help animals in need around the world. With every purchase of Petralyte, they donate a serving to a pup in need. Customers can purchase a box of 16 easy to use satchets on the e-commerce site, Petralyte.com. As Petralyte grows as a brand they have great plans to support animal charities, shelters and veterinarians. Available nationwide with hopes to expand internationally.

SOURCE Petralyte