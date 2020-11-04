Petri Plumbing & Heating encourages proper indoor air quality for winter comfort

"With most families still limiting pubic exposure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cooler weather will only add to keeping families indoors for longer periods of time," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "So, it is extremely important to take steps to ensure clean, healthy air and protect the comfort of all those in the home."

Petri advises homeowners to take basic precautions to ensure they maintain healthy IAQ:

Clean house: Regularly sweeping and vacuuming will help collect and remove pet hair and other irritants. Clean bed, bath and kitchen linens often. Be sure to reduce clutter to prevent dust and dander accumulation. Keep damp areas dry to fight mold.

"Improving your IAQ will help rid your home of indoor air pollutants, like pet dander, dust and excessive moisture, which could help you breathe easier when indoors," Petri said. "With no end to COVID in sight, following these tips will ensure everyone in your home has clean air to breath while inside."

As an essential business, Petri Plumbing & Heating is committed to keeping customers and employees safe while providing exceptional service. The company is practicing social distancing and ensuring technicians sanitize their equipment and work spaces as well as wearing personal protective equipment. Petri Plumbing & Heating also offers Zero Contact Service to reduce the risk of disease.

