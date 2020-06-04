Petri Plumbing & Heating offers HVAC advice to owners of older homes as temperatures rise

"Brownstones and other historic homes have a lot of charm, but the older construction can make it difficult to efficiently regulate the temperature and air quality," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "Since June is National Homeowners Month, we want to help New Yorkers know when it's time to consider an HVAC upgrade."

Most air conditioning failures happen in early summer, when the HVAC system is strained by climbing temperatures. The risk of failure increases if the system hasn't had a professional spring tune-up. Today's modern Energy Star-certified HVAC models, however, are more efficient than older systems and offer better performance with less energy and lower costs. In addition, ductless systems, programmable thermostats and zoned HVAC technology can be used to create custom solutions for most homeowners.

Petri Plumbing & Heating advises homeowners to keep these facts in mind when considering whether to repair or replace their HVAC:

The average lifespan of an air conditioner is 12-15 years.

Older HVAC systems are more likely to fail or start a fire.

The EPA's ban on the production of Freon, effective Jan. 1, 2020 , could make service and repair on older units that rely on the refrigerant more expensive.

, could make service and repair on older units that rely on the refrigerant more expensive. As homes and HVAC units settle, uneven spaces and drafts can allow pollen and other pollutants and irritants in, negatively affecting the air quality inside. Exposure can also contribute to the growth of mold and mildew.

A professional inspection can identify unforeseen issues that can have significant impact on HVAC performance. Systems that are too big or too small for the space, for instance, can affect performance and efficiency.

Petri stresses the importance of professional consultation and installation.

"A professional will know when to recommend supplemental heating and cooling like ductless mini-splits or zoned HVAC technology to ensure whole-home comfort," he said.

As an essential business, Petri Plumbing & Heating is committed to keeping customers and employees safe while providing exceptional service. The company is practicing social distancing and ensuring technicians sanitize their equipment and work spaces as well as wearing personal protective equipment. Petri Plumbing & Heating also offers Zero Contact Service to reduce the risk of disease.

For more information about Petri Plumbing & Heating, or to schedule a service call, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 748-1254.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.petriplumbing.com

