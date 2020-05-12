Petri Plumbing & Heating promotes National Asthma Awareness Month with IAQ tips in May

"It's especially important now to ensure the air you and your family are breathing is safe and healthy, while social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines keep people at home and indoors for extended periods," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "When dust, pet air and outdoor allergens get inside the HVAC system and circulate through the home, it can exacerbate respiratory conditions like asthma. And reducing the risk of COVID-19 and other infections for people with respiratory disease is an urgent matter as we try to flatten the curve in New York."

Petri recommends homeowners eliminate clutter, where dust can settle, and regularly wash and brush their pets. Other tips for keeping indoor air clean and clear include using exhaust fans in the kitchen and bathroom, turning on ceiling or room fans to circulate air and opening windows to let fresh air in.

For HVAC maintenance, Petri suggests homeowners remove visible dirt and debris from around the HVAC unit, keep vents unobstructed, and change air filters regularly. A professional spring tune-up will eliminate dust and other build-up inside the unit and ensure efficient operation to keep your home comfortable.

"Taking regular care of your HVAC and relying on fans, vents and windows goes a long way toward keeping the air inside your home fresh and healthy," Petri said. "You can keep your home more comfortable, reduce your energy costs and extend the life of your system, too. A few easy extra steps and regular professional service will enhance the time you spend with your family during this challenging time and reduce stress and expenses – and all of that means a lot these days."

The Petri Plumbing & Heating team has increased safety protocols for all service calls. Office employees are working remotely, and technicians have been trained to wear personal protective equipment, maintain acceptable physical distances from customers and frequently sanitize any surfaces they touch as well as their tools, other equipment and trucks. Guidelines are being updated as needed to continue to comply with local, state and federal guidelines.

For more information about Petri Plumbing & Heating, or to schedule a service call, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 748-1254.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

