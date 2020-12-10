Petri Plumbing & Heating provides information on Local Law 152

"Regular, comprehensive gas inspections are important for the safety and protection of all those living in our city," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "It is good that the city is implementing and enforcing these inspections on a routine basis to ensure buildings are up to code."

Under the law, all buildings are inspected for leaks, safe connections and any other potential problems that could cause hazardous conditions. Equipment such as pressure regulators, regulator vents, valves and sleeves are also to be inspected. Plumbers performing the inspection must conduct a leak survey in all the areas where visual inspection of exposed gas piping is required as well.

The only buildings not affected by Local Law 152 are those classified under occupancy group R-3, which generally contains buildings that were only designed to house one to two families or fewer than 20 occupants.

There is a penalty of up to $10,000 for those who are due for a local law gas inspection and fail to get one. If a homeowner receives a fine but completed their inspection, they can submit proof of inspection within 30 days of receiving the penalty.

"This is a relatively new process for many building owners. It is important that they hire a master plumber to get their property inspected to make sure the building is in compliance," said Petri. "This also provides a great opportunity to make sure there are no surprise gas issues right before the new year."

Though they don't offer the inspections, Petri Plumbing & Heating can point building owners in the direction of a New York licensed master plumber and help answer any questions.

Petri recommends homeowners contact the New York Department of Buildings ( https://www1.nyc.gov/site/buildings/index.page ) for more information.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

