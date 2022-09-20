Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning offers checklist for choosing the right home service partner

Licensed, insured and a positive reputation are critical boxes to check when selecting services, says Brooklyn HVAC and plumbing experts

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, says homeowners should research the dependability, experience and positive reputation of any home service contractor they plan to hire to ensure the work will be performed correctly and will be guaranteed and insured.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says homeowners should check to see that a home service company is licensed, insured, and has a positive reputation when making a decision to contract with them.

"It's often the case that when a homeowner, especially a new homeowner, needs to hire a plumber or an HVAC repairman, they are under pressure when making the decision on who to hire," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "Their pipes are leaking or their air conditioning is out on the hottest day of the year and they need someone fast and affordable. But that doesn't mean they shouldn't pause and do their research before entrusting their most valuable asset into the hands of someone they've never done business with before."

Petri said it is ideal that homeowners research several home service companies in their area well before an emergency happens. But, even if they have to decide quickly, they should still consider the following checklist before entrusting a contractor to perform the work:

Make sure the home service team is licensed. Because the licensing process requires experience and ongoing training, homeowners can be assured that the plumber or HVAC technician has met a list of state or local requirements to operate. Ask if the company is insured. If the company is licensed, they are usually required to carry insurance on their work as well. This protects the customer in the event their property is damaged during a repair and shields them from most liability claims should the worker get injured on the job. Seek out reviews online or from trusted friends, family or neighbors. Word-of-mouth has always been a good barometer in choosing a reliable home service company, and many homeowners ask friends or family for recommendations. Homeowners can also check online reviews before contracting for a repair. In addition to having a high number of positive reviews, homeowners should also consider how the company addresses and rectifies negative reviews. Make sure the company can handle the scope of work. If the company is too small, it might not have enough staff to make repairs quickly during busier seasons or the company may not have the experience in a homeowner's specific needs. Researching a home service company's response time and finished projects will give homeowners a better understanding of the company's ability and experience. Ensure the company provides warranty services. While most licensed professionals should be able to get a repair or installation done correctly the first time, there is always a chance of a bad part or human error. Making sure the company will be available and willing to honor a warranty is important in establishing a long-term professional relationship. Seek a contractor that offers service plans. Since an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, homeowners that have their home systems serviced regularly need fewer repairs. A good home service contractor should have plans that allow homeowners to receive regular maintenance, reduced service call pricing and special offers that help build a relationship and routine service record.

"You may think that any plumber can fix a sink or any HVAC company can install a boiler, but if they can't get to your house quickly during an emergency or don't specialize in your home's unique features, they might not be the best fit for you," Petri said. "Homeowners should also be wary of fly-by-night operations and those who may only be out to make a quick buck. Making sure your home service company will be around to service your ongoing needs, will honor warranties and has the skills to handle your home's special needs are all things homeowners should consider before hiring a contractor."

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.