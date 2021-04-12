Petrobras Announces Final Results And Settlement Of Cash Tender Offers

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (" Petrobras ") (NYSE: PBR) today announced the final results and settlement of the previously announced cash tender offers by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (" PGF "), with respect to any and all of PGF's outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below (the " Notes " and such offers, the " Offers ").

The following table sets forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers:

Title of Security

CUSIP/ISIN

Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted 5.625% Global Notes Due May 2043

71647NAA7 / US71647NAA72

US$74,710,000 5.093% Global Notes Due January 2030

71647NBE8, 71647NBF5, N6945AAL1 / US71647NBE85, US71647NBF50, USN6945AAL19

US$865,314,000 6.750% Global Notes Due June 2050

71647NBG3 / US71647NBG34

US$259,159,000 6.900% Global Notes Due March 2049

71647NBD0 / US71647NBD03

US$304,317,000 5.750% Global Notes Due February 2029

71647NAZ2 / US71647NAZ24

US$121,435,000 5.999% Global Notes Due January 2028

71647NAW9, N6945AAK3, 71647NAY5 / US71647NAW92, USN6945AAK36, US71647NAY58

US$292,452,000 5.299% Global Notes Due January 2025

71647NAT6, 71647NAV1, N6945AAJ6 / US71647NAT63, US71647NAV10, USN6945AAJ62

US$48,430,000 6.250% Global Notes Due March 2024

71647NAM1 / US71647NAM11

US$20,687,000 6.750% Global Notes Due January 2041

71645WAS0 / US71645WAS08

US$45,654,000 6.875% Global Notes Due January 2040

71645WAQ4 / US71645WAQ42

US$45,689,000 7.250% Global Notes Due March 2044

71647NAK5 / US71647NAK54

US$360,895,000 7.375% Global Notes Due January 2027

71647NAS8 / US71647NAS80

US$57,479,000

The Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 7, 2021 and settled today.

The Offers were made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated March 31, 2021, and the accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery (together, the " Offer Documents ").

The aggregate amount paid by PGF to holders whose Notes were accepted for purchase, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, was approximately US$2.7 billion.

PGF engaged BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to act as dealer managers with respect to the Offers (the " Dealer Managers "). Global Bondholder Services Corporation acted as the depositary and information agent for the Offers.

Any questions or requests for assistance regarding the Offers may be directed to BNP Paribas Securities Corp. collect at +1 (212) 841-3059 or toll free at +1 (888) 210-4358, Banco Bradesco BBI S.A. at +1 (646) 432-6643, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at +1 (800) 558-3745 (toll free) or +1 (212) 723-6106 (collect), Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc. at +1 (866) 807-6030 (toll free) or +1 (212) 261-7802 (collect), Mizuho Securities USA LLC collect at +1 (212) 205-7736 or +1 (866) 271-7403 (toll free) and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at +1 (800) 624-1808 (toll free) or +1 (212) 761-1057 (collect).

