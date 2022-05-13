Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Outlook Report 2022: Around 1944 Planned and Announced Plants are Slated to Come Online by 2030

DUBLIN, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Outlook, 2022-2030 - Asia continues to Lead Global Petrochemical Capacity Additions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global petrochemical capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 2,285.1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2021 to 3,088.8 mtpa in 2030.

Around 1944, planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in Asia and the Middle East. Reliance Industries Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd, and China Petrochemical Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

Global petrochemicals capacity outlook by region

Petrochemicals planned and announced plants details

Global petrochemicals capacity by commodity

Capacity share of the major petrochemicals producers globally

Global petrochemicals capital expenditure outlook by region

Reasons to Buy

Understand key trends in the global petrochemicals industry

Identify opportunities in the global petrochemicals industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Petrochemical Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

1.1. Key Highlights

1.2. Major New Plant Announcements

1.3. New Plant Cancellations

1.4. Key Stalled Plants

1.5. Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Region

1.6. Global Petrochemical Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2022

1.7. Key Companies by Petrochemical Capacity Contributions (% Share), 2021

1.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Petrochemical Industry

1.9. Key Commodities by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Petrochemical Industry

1.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

1.11. Key Countries' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

1.12. Key Companies' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

1.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

1.14. Key Countries Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants



2. Key Global Planned and Announced Petrochemical Plants



3. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wpi9g3

