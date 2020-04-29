PetroChina Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F
Apr 29, 2020, 13:11 ET
BEIJING, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PetroChina Company Limited ("PetroChina", SEHK stock code 0857; NYSE symbol PTR; SSE stock code 601857) announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which includes its audited financial statements.
PetroChina's 2019 annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed through SEC's website - www.sec.gov, as well as the official website of PetroChina: www.petrochina.com.cn. A soft copy of PetroChina's annual report on Form 20-F (in pdf format) is available for download through its website.
PetroChina will deliver within a reasonable time a hard copy of its 2019 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request.
To request a hard copy of the annual report, please contact:
BNY Mellon Shareowner Services
P.O. BOX 505000
Louisville, KY 40233-5000
UNITED STATES
Overnight correspondence should be sent to:
BNY Mellon Shareowner Services
462 South 4th Street Suite 1600
Louisville, KY 40202
UNITED STATES
Calling from within the US and Canada (toll-free): 1 888 269 2377
International call: 1-201-680-6825
Email: [email protected]
Additional information on PetroChina is available at the Company's website:
http://www.petrochina.com.cn
For further information, please contact:
|
PetroChina Company Limited Hong Kong representative office
|
Xing Chong
|
Fax: (852) 2899 2390
|
Tel: (852) 2899 2010
|
E-mail: [email protected]
|
PR Agency (Overseas media):
|
Hill+Knowlton Strategies Asia
|
Fax: (852) 2576 1990
|
Joanne Lam
|
Tel: (852) 2894 6211
|
E-mail: [email protected]
|
PR Agency (Domestic media):
|
EverBloom Investment Consulting Lt. Co.
|
Fax: (8610) 8562 3181
|
Shen Di
|
Tel: (8610) 5166 3828
|
E-mail: [email protected]
