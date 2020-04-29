PetroChina Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PetroChina Company Limited ("PetroChina", SEHK stock code 0857; NYSE symbol PTR; SSE stock code 601857) announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which includes its audited financial statements.

PetroChina's 2019 annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed through SEC's website - www.sec.gov, as well as the official website of PetroChina: www.petrochina.com.cn. A soft copy of PetroChina's annual report on Form 20-F (in pdf format) is available for download through its website.

PetroChina will deliver within a reasonable time a hard copy of its 2019 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request.

SOURCE PetroChina Company Limited