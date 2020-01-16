PetroChoice Acquires Commercial Distributing Inc. out of Oklahoma City, OK

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PetroChoice, a leading provider of lubrication solutions, is excited to announce the lubricant business acquisition of Commercial Distributing Inc. (CDi), headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

CDi has been a trusted distributor of lubricants in Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas, specializing in the automotive market. CDi has a long-standing reputation for providing customers with innovative solutions and top-quality lubrication products.

"We welcome CDi's associates and customers to PetroChoice," said Celeste Mastin, CEO of PetroChoice. "PetroChoice currently services customers in this footprint, and the addition of CDi locations will prove beneficial to our commitment to anticipate and meet our customers' needs," continued Mastin.

Michael Barcum, President of CDi, stated, "I am pleased that PetroChoice is as dedicated to fostering the growth of my business for my employees and customers as I was. I identified technology in distribution methods as being important in my vision for our regional distribution effort and the future of this industry, and PetroChoice is at the forefront of these endeavors."

Mastin added, "I'm also delighted that Mike Barcum has agreed to join the PetroChoice CEO Strategy Council. The Council is an advisory board which provides ideas, support and a superior industry network of contacts to me and our leadership team. Other members of that team include leaders from former PetroChoice acquisitions: Steve King (Anderson Lubricants), Ross Smith (Miller Industrial Fluids), Rick Palmore (Universal Lubricants) and Mike Foltz (LubriCorp).

Effective immediately, CDi will be operating as PetroChoice.

About PetroChoice:

PetroChoice is one of the largest petroleum-based lubricant distributors in the United States, providing business solutions for industrial, commercial and passenger automobile customers. The company, headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, operates locations across the U.S. and employs some of the nation's most knowledgeable technical experts in lubrication services and equipment. For more information please visit PetroChoice.com.

About Golden Gate Capital:

Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity investment firm with over $15 billion of capital under management. The principals of Golden Gate Capital have a long and successful history of investing across a wide range of industries and transaction types, including going-privates, corporate divestitures, and recapitalizations, as well as debt and public equity investments. Other notable mining and industrials investments sponsored by Golden Gate Capital include US Silica, EP Minerals, ArrMaz, Humanetics Innovative Solutions, Springs Window Fashions, Canada Fluorspar Inc. and Atrium Windows. For more information, visit www.goldengatecap.com.

SOURCE PetroChoice

Related Links

http://PetroChoice.com

