Petrolern LLC Announces a Partnership for Geothermal Energy Exploration and Development With Tesseral Technologies Inc.

ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PETROLERN LLC and TESSERAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. proudly announce a partnership to combine their unique technologies in geomechanics and geophysics to provide leading-edge integrated solutions for the exploration and development of geothermal resources. This alliance integrates subsurface geology with advanced geophysics and geomechanics to advance imaging of faults and fractures and monitoring their mechanical evolution, thus developing truly results-driven geothermal projects.

Petrolern is an industry leader in developing subsurface technologies for exploring, developing, and generating profitable geothermal electricity and heat from both lower-temperature sedimentary formations and Enhanced Geothermal Systems, and specifically repurposed late-stage oil and gas wells. Petrolern has innovative and proprietary technologies to map geothermal play fairways and to characterize, monitor and visualize geomechanical characteristics of subsurface formations and fractures.

Tesseral uses a proprietary and patented technology in the field of seismic modeling and imaging that is critical to defining opportunity and de-risking projects in geothermal well conversions or exploratory wells. The success of geothermal projects depends on understanding fracture systems regarding risk mitigation, geohazards and crucial reservoir information.

Petrolern's CEO, Dr. Hamed Soroush remarks, "We are delighted to work with Tesseral to integrate our award-winning subsurface technologies with their outstanding duplex wave migration technology that is a great fit to significantly improve the current state-of-the-art in characterization of geothermal systems. This alliance represents a major step in our strategy to grow Petrolern's global footprint in geothermal, while we equally envision applications to carbon storage and oil and gas use cases, as well."

"Current industry imaging technologies are capable of delineating the top and bottom of each geologic interval with a high degree of resolution. However, their ability to delineate lateral changes (sub vertical boundaries) within the geologic unit is extremely poor," states Ivan Iantsevitch, President of Tesseral. "Our technology can delineate the lateral subvertical boundaries with high resolution; therefore, these technologies complete the image such that the subtle traps that have been missed in the past can now be delineated."

About Petrolern LLC: Petrolern LLC, founded in 2014, is an industry leader in clean energy R&D, services and training including geothermal, carbon storage and cleaner oil and gas applications. It has been the recent recipient of eight prestigious awards from the United States Department of Energy and private industry. Its core competencies include advanced geomechanics, deep learning solutions, real-time subsurface monitoring, mapping geothermal play fairways, and selection and conversion of late-stage oil and gas wells to profitable geothermal energy.

About Tesseral Technologies Inc.: Tesseral Technologies Inc. is part of the TETRALE GROUP of companies, headquartered in Calgary, AB, Canada, founded in 2015 and specializing the development of proprietary digital geophysical software and service for oil and gas, geothermal, CO2 sequestration, mining, construction, and environmental applications. The company services are seismic modeling, planning, imaging, processing, and interpretation.

For further information, contact Petrolern at [email protected] or Tesseral Technologies at [email protected].

SOURCE Petrolern LLC