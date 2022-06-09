Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market Size to grow by USD 53.62 billion by 2026 |Naphtha Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

By Type , the market is classified into Naphtha and Gasoil.

, the market is classified into Naphtha and Gasoil. The petroleum liquid feedstock market share growth by the naphtha segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increased refining capacity and investments in oil refining will drive the growth of the refinery products and, subsequently, will fuel the growth of naphtha in the coming years.

will be significant for revenue generation. The increased refining capacity and investments in oil refining will drive the growth of the refinery products and, subsequently, will fuel the growth of naphtha in the coming years. By Geography , the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , the Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, the market is classified as APAC, , , the and , and . 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , India , and Russia are the key markets for petroleum liquid feedstock in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing refinery expansion projects and rising demand for oil and gas and their byproducts, especially in developing countries such as China and India will facilitate the petroleum liquid feedstock market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Market Dynamics

The key factor driving the global petroleum liquid feedstock industry growth is the rapid growth of the transportation sector owing to population growth and urbanization. Global passenger car vehicle production in 2021 increased by more than 30% from that in 2015. Commercial vehicle production in 2021 increased by more than 40% from that in 2014, indicating strong growth in the demand for commercial vehicles. In 2020, North America, Europe, and South Asia collectively accounted for more than 40% of global commercial vehicle production. In the EU, passenger car production in 2021 grew by more than 18% over that in 2017. Automotive companies such as Tesla Inc., Citroen UK Ltd., and Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd. are planning to enter the Indian automobile market by launching their respective car models in the coming years. The growth of the transportation sector will drive the demand for transportation fuels such as gasoline during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global petroleum liquid feedstock industry growth is the volatility in global crude oil prices, which has a large impact on the price of petroleum products such as naphtha. Lower crude oil prices compel these companies to cancel or postpone oil and gas E&P projects. The increase in the production of shale oil in the US-led to an increase in global crude oil supply and reduced crude oil imports in the country. According to the IEA, the average crude oil price was approximately USD 54.77 per barrel in January 2021, which inclined to 67.73 per barrel in April 2021. The EIA predicts that by 2025, Brent crude oil's nominal price will rise to USD 66 per barrel, which is expected to reach USD 89 per barrel by 2030. Downstream companies are adversely affected when crude oil prices fluctuate since the price at which the crude oil is sold is determined by the market, although production costs are largely fixed by the manufacturers. The continuous fluctuations in crude oil prices will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The petroleum liquid feedstock market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. The petroleum liquid feedstock market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Kuwait National Petroleum Co., Nayara Energy Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Shell plc, and TotalEnergies SE.

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. - The company offers Petroleum liquid feedstocks such as PP feedstock.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 53.62 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.5 Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Kuwait National Petroleum Co., Nayara Energy Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Shell plc, and TotalEnergies SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Naphtha - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Gasoil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

10.4 BP Plc

10.5 Chevron Corp.

10.6 China National Petroleum Corp.

10.7 Equinor ASA

10.8 Exxon Mobil Corp.

10.9 Kuwait National Petroleum Co.

10.10 Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

10.11 Shell plc

10.12 TotalEnergies SE

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

