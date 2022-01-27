Petroleum Service Corporation, a Portfolio Company of Aurora Capital Partners, Announces Name Change to PSC Group

PASADENA, Texas and BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petroleum Service Corporation, a North American leader in product handling, site logistics, and sustainability services for the petrochemical and refining industries, announced today that it has changed its legal name to PSC Group LLC ("PSC"). The new name represents the expanded scope of services and solutions the growing company now offers in its 70th year of operation.

"Since our founding as the nation's first shoreside tankerman service in 1952, PSC has continued to evolve and expand services through the years to respond to our customers' changing needs and bring more value to their operations. For example, we now offer railcar repair and sustainability services alongside the marine and plant logistics services we've traditionally provided," said PSC Group CEO Joel Dickerson.

"Our mission to be the best at what we do has not changed, and this rebranding aligns with the services and solutions we provide our customers today," he said. "We remain focused on the values that have been the foundation for our long-term success: people, service, and commitment."

With the name change, PSC has launched a new corporate website at www.pscgroup.com. The site includes expanded information regarding the company's various lines of business, contact forms, and case studies.

PSC also recently completed construction of a new 25,000 square-foot office building in Pasadena, Texas. The office is located at 5025 Preston Avenue and serves as the company's headquarters. Staff moved into the new building in early January.

"We were operating out of two buildings in Pasadena with much of our staff working remotely due to a lack of space. We're pleased to have our Houston-area leaders and support staff back together in a new modern space that offers ample room for additional growth," said Dickerson.

The new facility includes office space for 90 employees working in operations, human resources, information technology, finance, training and development. It also features a large staff training area and multiple conference rooms.

About PSC Group

PSC has been committed to safely and efficiently meeting the product handling and site logistics needs of leading companies in the refining, chemical, and marine industries since 1952. The company's 4,000+ employees provide service at more than 125 refineries, terminals, and chemical plants across the U.S. PSC offers expertise in tankering barges, operating terminals and docks, railcar repair and switching, warehousing and packaging, and loading/unloading of railcars and trucks with a variety of oil products, plastics, and chemicals. PSC also offers an array of sustainability and vacuum truck services to support plastics producers with Operation Clean Sweep compliance and the circular economy. For more information, visit: www.pscgroup.com.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

PSC Group Media Contact:

Lisa Comeaux, Sr. Communications Manager

Phone: 225-343-8262 ext. 265

Email: [email protected]

Aurora Capital Partners Media Contact:

Taylor Ingraham / Fred Schweinfurth

ASC Advisors

Phone: 203-992-1230

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE PSC Group