Petroleum Sorbent Pads Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. and Brady Corp.|Technavio

The petroleum sorbent pads market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Market Segmentation by End-user:

Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market generated maximum revenue in the passenger vehicles segment in 2020. The increasing manufacturing activities and emerging economies will contribute to the growth of the oil absorbent pads market. The growth of the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography:

APAC held the largest market share of 36% in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the growth of the oil and gas industries and the expansion of manufacturing facilities. China is one of the key markets for petroleum sorbent pads in APAC.

Major Three Petroleum Sorbent Pads Market Participants:

3M Co.

3M Co. offers 3M Petroleum Sorbent Pad HP-156, High Capacity. These are high capacity, low profile sorbent pad for routine use, cleaning up small spills and wiping contaminated areas including under docks, in shallow water, rocky shorelines, marshes, and beaches.

Brady Corp.

Brady Corp. offers SPC absorbent pads and rolls for absorbing leaks, drips and spills. These sorbent pads and rolls are ideal for any indoor, outdoor and or hazmat application.

Chemtex LLC

Chemtex LLC other products including Absorbents, Marine Spill Response, Cleaners & Degreases, Strom Water Management, Personal Protection, Secondary Containment, and Specialty Products.

Key market dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing global volume of seaborne trade

Increasing incidents of oil spills and pipeline ruptures

Stringent safety regulations

Market Challenges:

Implementation of MARPOL regulations

Saturation and buoyancy of petroleum sorbent pads

Challenges related to the disposal of sorbent pads

Petroleum Sorbent Pads Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist petroleum sorbent pads market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the petroleum sorbent pads market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the petroleum sorbent pads market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of petroleum sorbent pads market vendors

