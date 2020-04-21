Petronella Technology Group Taps InFront Compliance to Bolster CMMC Assessment Capabilities

ORLANDO, Fla., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InFront Compliance, Inc. ("InFront"), a next-gen vendor risk management platform provider, is pleased to announce that Petronella Technology Group has selected InFront as its new online regulatory assessment and reporting partner. Petronella Technology Group ("PTG") is an industry leader in digital forensics, managed cybersecurity and certified marketing automation services.

PTG, headquartered in Raleigh, NC, works with federal contractors, medical practices, and law firms to help them manage compliance mandates and grow revenue. The firm will leverage InFront Compliance's platform to help its defense clients prepare for the upcoming rollout of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), a Department of Defense (DoD) initiative that will necessitate third-party assessments as a means of verifying contractors' compliance with cybersecurity best practices, as well as their ability to adapt to emerging threats.

As part of the new collaboration, InFront Compliance will bolster Petronella Technology Group's ability to conduct comprehensive readiness assessments on behalf of its clients, enabling them to identify and address compliance gaps that require remedial action. PTG clients will also be able to conduct their own evaluations, using InFront's plain-language assessments, built-in recommendations and collaboration tools to prepare for a successful CMMC audit. Remote support and advice will be available, as needed.

"CMMC preparedness will soon be a prerequisite in maintaining, renewing or winning new business from the DoD," said Melissa Koch, co-founder and CEO of InFront Compliance. "We are pleased to work with a forward-thinking partner such as Petronella Technology Group, whose leadership recognizes the importance of early and proactive assessments to not only help clients remain ahead of the competition, but to reduce risk in our nation's supply chain."

"We are committed to serving our clients with best-in-class technology solutions that help them remain abreast of rapidly evolving regulations, and found InFront Compliance's mission to be very much in alignment," added Craig Petronella, CEO of Petronella Technology Group. "Their digital solution is exceptionally user-friendly and navigable, and the fact that it was built by experienced data privacy lawyers offers additional peace of mind. The InFront platform has quickly become central to our CMMC offerings, solidifying our strategy as a cybersecurity and compliance firm that specializes in CMMC preparedness."

To learn more about CMMC, and InFront Compliance's assessment tools for DoD Prime, subcontractor, compliance consultants and auditors, please see here .

About InFront Compliance:

Orlando-based regtech firm InFront Compliance makes it easier for companies to do the right thing amid a fast-evolving and increasingly complex regulatory landscape. Combining legal expertise with sophisticated technology, InFront Compliance shoulders the burden of vendor, operational, and compliance risk to help clients achieve cost savings and drive innovation.

InFront Compliance, a TechStars accelerator alum, was founded in 2018 by long-time technology lawyers Melissa Koch and Alia Luria. It currently serves clients in the financial services and defense industries. For more information, visit www.infrontcompliance.com

About Petronella Technology Group

Raleigh, NC-based Petronella Technology Group, Inc. (PTG) is a well-known and trusted cybersecurity group that specializes in helping small businesses, federal contractors, medical practices, healthtech startups and law firms with security and compliance. PTG's team of experts empowers clients to navigate the requirements of their industry, leverage technology to grow their businesses, and enjoy the peace of mind afforded by patented and multi-layered security.

