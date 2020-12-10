Petros Konofaos, MD, PhD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proudly serving patients in Memphis and the Mid-south region, University Plastic Surgeons is a leader in providing expert plastic surgery services. The unique group is committed to providing care for treating the full spectrum of plastic surgery problems, including the most complex cases in craniofacial and cleft surgery, pediatric plastic surgery, breast reconstruction with the latest microsurgery techniques, burn acute and reconstructive surgery, head and neck cancer reconstruction, as well as trauma reconstruction including hand and peripheral nerve surgery.



As a board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Konofaos has led an outstanding career specializing in many areas of his field, including reconstructive microsurgery, nerve microsurgery, craniofacial surgery, aesthetic surgery, pediatric plastic surgery, maxillofacial surgery, and migraine surgery. In his current capacity, he practices with University Plastic Surgeons in Memphis, Tennessee where he is dedicated to providing the highest standard of professionalism and integrity. He and the medical team at University Plastic Surgeons provide a full range of advanced treatments, including nerve microsurgery, for various painful nerve conditions. Alongside practicing medicine, Dr. Konofaos also serves as an Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery and Neurology in the Department of Plastic Surgery at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, where he trains residents on advanced surgical techniques in plastic surgery and microvascular surgery.

Dr. Konofaos' distinguished career began after he obtained his Medical Degree at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki School of Health Sciences in Thessaloniki, Greece. Soon thereafter, he earned his Ph.D. in Faculty of Medicine, National, and Kapodistrian at the University of Athens in Athens, Greece. He completed his residency in general surgery at Laiko General Hospital in Athens and at Prefectural Hospital of Nafplio in Argolida, followed by his residency in plastic surgery at KAT Hospital in Athens. After relocating to the United States, Dr. Konofaos completed a residency in reconstructive and nerve microsurgery at the Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia. Later he completed a fellowship in microsurgery, a fellowship in pediatric, plastic & craniofacial surgery, and a fellowship in maxillofacial and adult craniofacial surgery – all completed at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. He is board-certified by the European Board of Plastic Surgery and the Greek Board of Surgery.



A front runner in his field, Dr. Konofaos remains abreast of the latest developments as a member of several professional organizations including the American Medical Association, the Athens Medical Association, the Hellenic Society of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery, and the World Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery. Considered mong the nation's authorities on state-of-the-art treatments for damaged facial nerves, he has authored many scholarly articles and book chapters about facial nerve repair.



