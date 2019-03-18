Pets Global Donates More Than 12,000 Pounds of Food to Support National Disaster Search Dog Foundation

VALENCIA, Calif., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pets Global, Inc., an independent holistic animal wellness pet food company, has supplied the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation (SDF) with more than 480 bags of its proprietary Zignature dog food as part of a partnership dating back to November 2017. Pets Global has donated more than 12,000 pounds of food to the nonprofit, in enthusiastic support of its mission to provide highly trained search dogs to partner with first responders.

Search dogs are extremely valuable members of rescue teams, particularly following disasters where they are utilized to find missing people amidst the chaos. In order to be effective, these dogs, many of them former shelter dogs, must be trained and handled by professionals, at a cost estimated to be $50,000 per canine. SDF provides this highly valuable, potentially lifesaving resource to fire departments throughout the country free-of-charge, when budget restrictions might otherwise make it inaccessible.

On a monthly basis, Pets Global donates approximately 30 bags of Zignature food to provide search dogs in-training with the nutrition they need to carry out their heroic tasks. Pets Global's Zignature brand of ultra-premium dog food is formulated in accordance with the latest in veterinary science to meet the unique needs of these active canines. Zignature's Physiologically Tuned™ formula is meat first, limited ingredient, and hypoallergenic.

"SDF provides a critical service to communities in need, helping strengthen disaster response and save lives in a time where resources are stretched thin. We are humbled and honored to support that mission in whatever way we can," said Pets Global Customer Care Manager, Jeff Valdez. "We believe these dogs deserve the best nutrition available to keep them healthy, vital and ready to carry out their very important duties."

Founded in 1996, SDF has trained a total of 160 certified state and federal teams that have deployed to 184 disasters and missing person searches. There are currently 71 SDF-trained search teams located in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Baja, California. Thanks to mutual aid agreements between states, these teams can be deployed nationwide wherever disasters occur.

"Every dog that enters our program not only receives a customized training plan – each search dog in training is provided an individual nutrition and exercise plan," said Denise Sanders, Director of Communications for the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation. "Our partners at Zignature provide essential nutrition needed for these amazing canine athletes to perform their vital mission – searching for survivors in the aftermath of disasters – ensuring they are in top shape and ready to help save lives."

Zignature was created with the idea that while pets are part of the family, their dietary needs are different than that of humans. Because they are carnivores, dogs require a protein-rich diet, which is why the first ingredient is always a quality meat or fish, backed by a meat or fish meal. Not only is it what dogs crave, but it's what they need to maintain a silky coat, strong muscles, and healthy bones. Designed to mimic what pets used to thrive on in the wild hundreds of years ago, the Zignature recipes prioritize a limited-ingredient menu, which helps with both digestion and minimizing allergens and food sensitivities. Plus, every recipe is free of common allergens like corn, wheat, soy, dairy, and chicken—something very few companies can claim. In short, at Zignature, they see things differently. They believe dogs should not be counting carbs. They believe food should be created with the highest-quality natural ingredients with a touch of love. For more information about Zignature, please visit: https://www.zignature.com/

Founded in 1996, Search Dog Foundation (SDF) is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization based in Santa Paula, CA. Its mission is to strengthen disaster response in America by rescuing and recruiting dogs and partnering them with first responders to find people buried alive in the wreckage of disasters. SDF pledges to support each of these teams through training and medical coverage for the entire life of each canine, all provided at no cost to their task forces and departments. The organization was founded by Wilma Melville, a retired school teacher who was deployed to the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 with her FEMA-Certified Search Dog, Murphy. Returning from the deployment, she was determined to do something about America's severe shortage of Canine Disaster Search Teams and created SDF to address this problem. Since then, SDF has recruited hundreds of rescued dogs, and trained over 160 Certified Search Teams that have deployed to 184 disasters and missing person searches.

