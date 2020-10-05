PetSafe® Expanding Line of Fountains with Two Additions

Designed for cats or small dogs, both fountains offer a quiet, bubbling flow that allows water to softly stream over the tower and entice pets. The fountains offer a 360-degree design so pets can drink from any angle of the towers or from the bowls, making the fountains excellent solutions for pets with various drinking preferences.

"At PetSafe®, we know that many pet owners prefer ceramic and stainless fountains, and we're expanding our assortment to meet a greater range of pet and owner preferences," says Sarah Beene, PetSafe® Category Manager for Water and Feed. "These new fountains are made with the highest quality materials and designed to be both easy-to-clean and provide multiple drinking locations to encourage hydration among even selective pets."

The PetSafe® Creekside Ceramic Pet Fountain is made from hygienic, scratch resistant ceramic material that is free of heavy metals. The PetSafe® Seaside Stainless Pet Fountain features food-grade stainless-steel material that is durable and scratch and rust resistant. Both fountains hold 60 ounces of water to ensure cats and small dogs always have a source of fresh, filtered water, and the compact design lets these fountains fit in a variety of spaces.

The new fountains are equipped with carbon and foam filters that remove pet hair, saliva and bad tastes to provide pets with cleaner water, and the constant bubbling flow of water helps to prevent bacteria growth. The tower and base of each fountain are dishwasher safe in the top rack making them easy to clean.

The new PetSafe® Creekside Ceramic Pet Fountain and PetSafe® Seaside Stainless Pet Fountain are available at www.petsafe.com and major U.S. pet retailers.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit www.petsafe.com.

