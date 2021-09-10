PetSafe® Expanding Line of Pet Doors With Extreme Weather Sliding Glass Pet Door™

The Extreme Weather Sliding Glass Pet Door™ is easy to install and a terrific option for renters planning the next move with their furry family members. The pet door is available in medium and large sizes and the height automatically adjusts to ensure a proper fit. The door arrives in two sections with a top and bottom panel for pet parents to simply attach and insert into the door track, and it secures with the included removeable adhesive strips or screws.

Another great feature, the Extreme Weather Sliding Glass Pet Door™ comes with a security bar to mount between the door frame and interior sliding portion of the glass door to lock. Pet owners can simply unhook the security bar from the bracket to unlock their sliding glass door.

"Our PetSafe® pet doors are designed to give dogs and cats the freedom to safely come and go as they please, but we always keep the pet parent in mind as well in development," says Nick Frank, PetSafe® Category Manager for Pet Doors. "We've found that energy efficiency and a smooth, do-it-yourself installation process provide value and peace of mind to our customers, so the new Extreme Weather Sliding Glass Pet Door™ makes an excellent addition to the product portfolio."

At night or in inclement weather when a dog or cat will stay inside, pet parents can slide the closing panel over the pet door opening and lock in place for extra security and energy efficiency. The PetSafe® Extreme Weather Sliding Glass Pet Door™ is available for purchase at petsafe.com and major retailers.

