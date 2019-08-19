PetSafe® Introduces New Peek-a-Bird™ Electronic Cat Toy
PetSafe®'s Newest Electronic Cat Toy Offers Hours of Entertainment
Aug 19, 2019, 07:02 ET
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® brand, an industry leader in innovative pet product solutions, released the new Peek-a-Bird™ Electronic Cat Toy that turns on for play when cats approach. Motion activation will prompt an alluring feather teaser to pop out when felines approach the toy, ensuring cats are entertained even when their owner is not home.
The replaceable feather cluster alternates peeking out of each side of the toy, shaking, then disappearing, tapping into cat's instincts and encouraging playtime.
"This product combines the classic, feather-chasing fun that cats love in an electronic, automated toy that will keep her physically and mentally active. It's a great option for busy pet parents who want to ensure their cats are entertained throughout the day," said Krista Nixon, PetSafe® Toys and Behavior Category Manager.
The toy has two automatic playtime modes fit the needs of all cat owners. With One-Time-Play, the toy will turn on for ten minutes of play and then automatically shut off. In Play-All-Day mode, the toy will turn on for ten minutes of play at a time with periodic two-hour rest sessions in between playtime. It has a 30-day battery life in Play-All-Day mode and also comes with a replacement feather.
The PetSafe® Peek-a-Bird™ Electronic Cat Toy is available at www.petsafe.com and major U.S. pet retailers.
About PetSafe®
PetSafe® is dedicated to creating more "best moments" between pets and their owners through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit www.petsafe.com.
