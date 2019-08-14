PetSafe® Introduces New Ricochet Electronic Dog Toys

When your furry friend investigates one of the toys, sensors let the other toy know to make an exciting squeak sound. When the dog pounces on second toy, the sound will bounce back to the first toy, ensuing a game of hide n' squeak.

"Dogs need physical activity and love to solve puzzles. The Ricochet Electronic Dog Toy offers a unique solution that keeps pets mentally stimulated, physically active, and helps deter destructive behavior," said Krista Nixon, PetSafe® Toys and Behavior Category Manager.

The Ricochet Electronic Dog Toys are durable and have a soft rubber coating, protecting your pet and floors. With a pairing range of up to 30 feet, owners can add to the fun by hiding one of the toys, giving their best friend a new challenge each time they play. The game continues as long as your pet plays and will automatically turn off after 60 minutes of down time.

The PetSafe® Ricochet Electronic Dog Toys are available at www.petsafe.com and major U.S. pet retailers.

