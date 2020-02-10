PetSafe® Launches Upgrade for Popular ScoopFree® Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes

The new sleek design features neutral gray colors that blend seamlessly with modern home décor. Additionally, both the standard and covered model, which includes a cover for added privacy, now include a health counter to track usage.

"Creating products that provide healthy solutions based on customer insights is a top priority at PetSafe®, and this upgrade is another prime example of that," says Jennifer Marler, waste management category manager for PetSafe® brand. "We learned from customer feedback that owners appreciate the health counter, which was previously only offered with the ScoopFree® Ultra Self-Cleaning Litter Box, so we changed that to ensure it is a standard function across the entire line."

The health counter allows owners to track how frequently their cat is using the litter box to determine when it is time to change the litter. Additionally, it can help owners detect early warning signs of health issues, such as a urinary tract infection, if their cat's usage changes.

The ScoopFree® Self-Cleaning Litter Box is the only automatic litter box that works with crystal litter, providing five times better odor control than traditional or clumping litter by absorbing urine and dehydrating waste. The crystal litter also helps keep homes clean because it is 99% dust free and doesn't stick to paws.

Self-cleaning for weeks with no scooping or refilling required, the product uses disposable replacement litter trays with a plastic lining that creates an extra barrier to prevent leakage. Safety sensors detect when cats are using the litter box and resets the rake timer accordingly.

The new and improved PetSafe® ScoopFree® Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes are available at www.petsafe.com and major U.S. pet retailers.

