PetSafe® Partners with “Furever Home Family” on Animal Planet to Help Rescue Dogs Find a Home

With 3.3 million dogs in shelters each year, the Amos family, founders of the Furever Home Family , has dedicated their lives to aiding in animal adoptions across the world, with the U.S. up next. Their journey will be broadcast on Animal Planet to help raise awareness as they travel to various cities in their van coined "Bubbles" and team up with local organizations to match shelter dogs with new pet parents. Their van is equipped to bathe and groom dogs to make them adoption ready when they meet families interested in adopting.

"The Furever Home Family's mission of providing rescue pups with safe and healthy homes aligns perfectly with the PetSafe® brand's goal of helping pet parents and their pets live happily together," said Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe® brand. "PetSafe® products are designed to make adopting a new pet easier with solutions for common challenges that new pet owners face, such as keeping dogs safe in the yard, helping them with potty training, feeding them on schedule, helping them walk without pulling on their leash, traveling safely in a car and keeping them entertained with fun toys. We're excited to begin the pet parenting journey with these new families and help them throughout the lifetime of their pup."

Each family who adopts a dog through the "Furever Home Family" will receive their choice of PetSafe® products to help welcome their new furry friend home. Products include fountains and feeders to ensure pets are hydrated and fed on time, such as the PetSafe® Smart Feed Automatic Pet Feeder and PetSafe® Drinkwell® Pet Fountains. Automatic toys and harnesses are available to keep dogs active like the PetSafe® Automatic Ball Launcher and PetSafe® Easy Walk® Harness. Wireless and in-ground fences, doors, potty training options, remote trainers and bark collars, and a variety of ramps and travel products ensure homes and automobiles are ready to take on a new pup.

Tune into the "Furever Home Family" series airing on Animal Planet on Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. EDT beginning July 4 to follow along with the Amos family's journey. The series was created and produced by The WorkShop Content Studios.

Learn more about the PetSafe® and Furever Home Family partnership at petsafe.com.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit petsafe.com.

