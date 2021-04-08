PetSafe® Prepares to Launch its 2021 Bark for Your Park™ Grant Contest, Celebrates 10 Years of Building and Maintaining Dog Parks in the U.S.

Since introducing the program in 2011, PetSafe® has donated more than $1.5 million to support more than 70 off-leash dog parks in the United States. Beginning May 1, anyone interested in building a new dog park or providing a makeover to an existing park in their area should submit entries at barkforyourpark.com . To enter your community:

Contact a local civic leader and request an official letter of support for the dog park project.

Make a list of ways your community will benefit from a dog park.

Confirm that your community has land available for a dog park.

Design a layout for your ideal dog park.

Gather examples to show why the next big dog park should be in your community; like fundraising events, support from local businesses and more.

"The PetSafe® brand is committed to creating safe, off-leash areas for pets and pet parents to enjoy for years to come," says Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe® brand. "For our 10th anniversary, we've added a voting element to the grant contest so more people can join in the fun. We encourage anyone who would like to have a new dog park in their area, or would like to upgrade an existing dog park, to enter."

The Bark for Your Park™ submission period will be open from May 1 to June 30, 2021. Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges and PetSafe® will announce 30 finalists to compete in the contest voting period. From there, five communities will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five communities will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their local dog parks. The full grant contest timeline is as follows:

Submission Period: May 1 - June 30, 2021

Finalists Announced: August 3, 2021

Voting Period: August 3-31, 2021

Contest Winners Announced: September 2, 2021

To kick off the 2021 Bark for Your Park™ grant contest, PetSafe® encourages cities across the country to safely celebrate National Dog Park Day on May 1. For more information on the program and how to enter your submission, visit barkforyourpark.com.

About PetSafe®

PetSafe® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit petsafe.net.

Media Contact:

Rachel Worley

Senior PR Specialist

615.417.9870

[email protected]

SOURCE PetSafe®

