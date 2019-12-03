PetSafe® Releases New Products for Every Pet's Holiday Wish List
Gift Joy This Season With PetSafe® Interactive Toys, Adventure Harness, Tech Gadget & More
Dec 03, 2019, 14:35 ET
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® brand, an industry leader in innovative pet products solutions, recently released eight new products that make perfect gifts for pets and their owners this holiday season. These products not only provide owners with options to fit their specific pet needs, but enhance time spent with furry friends.
"Our mission is to improve the bond between pets and their owners, and the holidays are a special time to do this," says Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe® brand. "Whether you're looking to simplify pet care or make playtime more fun, we're dedicated to offering products that allow you to focus on making memories this holiday season."
These new PetSafe® products include:
- Entertain your hyper pup with the PetSafe® Ricochet Electronic Dog Toy. It comes with two paired toys that will have your dog bouncing back and forth to catch the "moving" squeak sound.
- Give your cat the thrill of the hunt with the PetSafe® Peek-A-Bird™ Electronic Cat Toy. It turns on when your cat approaches and entices play with a feather that peeks out of each side.
- Treat your dog to tasty goodies with the PetSafe® Ribinator Dog Toy, a treat-compatible chew toy that stimulates and engages your dog with a dispenser for enhanced playtime.
- Give a gift both pets and owners can enjoy together. The PetSafe® Walk-Along™ Outdoor Harness is multi-functional and perfect for adventures together with its reflective accents and water-resistant zipper pouch.
- Pamper your pet with the PetSafe® Drinkwell® Butterfly Fountain, which features a whimsical butterfly topper and raised free-falling water streams, making it whisker friendly.
- Ensure your pet's thirst is quenched with the PetSafe® Drinkwell® ½ Gallon and 1 Gallon Pet Fountain. They provide a free-falling water stream with adjustable flow that encourages hydration.
- Make feeding fancy with the PetSafe® Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder. The Amazon Alexa and Dash Replenishment-compatible feeder allows owners to feed pets from anywhere using a smartphone app and easily reorder food when it runs low.
These gift options are available for purchase at www.petsafe.com and major U.S. pet retailers.
About PetSafe®
PetSafe® is dedicated to creating more "best moments" between pets and their owners through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit www.petsafe.com.
Media Contact:
Sav McBride
(615) 385-1100 ex. 2409
media@petsafe.net
SOURCE PetSafe®
Share this article