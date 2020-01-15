PetScreening and ZRS Management Announce Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , a first-of-its-kind screening platform that empowers property managers to outsource their pet risk assessment and assistance animal validation processes at no charge, today announced it has partnered with ZRS Management to implement its platform at more than 50,000 apartment homes spanning 150 communities.

ZRS Management is an Orlando, Florida-based third-party management company that oversees apartment communities in six states (Texas, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, Virginia and Maryland/Washington D.C.). ZRS Management piloted the PetScreening platform and the phased rollout started in early October.

"The ability to properly screen pets and verify assistance animal documentation is becoming increasingly paramount in the rental housing industry," said Jackie Impellitier, vice president of operations at ZRS Management. "Leaving these matters to chance leaves apartment communities at risk for liability and lost pet revenue, and we're thrilled to adopt the PetScreening platform at more than 150 of our communities to ensure all pets and their owners are properly screened. The platform will also serve as a timesaver for our onsite teams and remove them from any pet-related disputes, as PetScreening will handle each animal-related request."

Under the PetScreening platform, a pet-owning applicant pays a nominal fee at the time they apply for a rental home and enters information about their specific pet(s) into the only centralized pet-screening database to analyze rental housing-related risk. The platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed, weight and age. This serves as a streamlined way to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet owner who wants to live in a rental property.

Each pet profile also reflects animal-related incidents that property managers record and report while a pet is living in their community. Examples include pet/animal bites, property damage or any owner issues, such as repeat noise complaints, off-leash offenders or failure to pick up pet waste. These registered incidents will follow the pet/animal and its owner in perpetuity so that the next property manager can review the incident log and use it at their discretion. Learn more about the platform at PetScreening.com .

"We're thrilled to become a partner with ZRS Management, and we know their onsite teams are excited to utilize the platform to handle their pet-related processes, some of which can be time consuming and labor intensive," said Pat Patterson, director of multifamily for PetScreening. "Offering the most pet-friendly and pet-accountable experience makes life at an apartment community more enjoyable not only for residents, but for onsite team members, as well. We look forward to teaming with ZRS and helping their communities mitigate liability, heighten resident accountability and increase pet-related revenue."

About PetScreening

PetScreening™ helps property managers and housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating more opportunities for pet-related revenue. The proprietary screening platform adds an additional layer of liability protection by having a standardized process when dealing with household pets and assistance animals. It also helps with assistance animal accommodation request validation through a comprehensive legal and FHAct/HUD guideline review process. The end result for each pet application is a Pet Profile with FIDO Score ™ based on pet specific information such as breed, pictures, weight, vaccination records, and behaviors.

About ZRS Management

ZRS Management LLC, formed in 1991, manages high quality multifamily communities. ZRS is a stand-alone third-party management company, without any direct ownership or development conflicts. ZRS is a NMHC Top 50 manager and currently manages 50,000 units for various institutional clients, partnerships, and individual owners. The company maintains its headquarters in Orlando with regional offices in Tampa, Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Chicago. For additional information, visit zrsmanagement.com.

