PetScreening Announces Hiring of New Vice President Mike Shytle

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , a first-of-its-kind screening platform that empowers property managers to outsource their pet risk assessment and assistance animal validation processes at no charge, today announced it has hired Mike Shytle as vice president.

PetScreening's rapid growth as an innovative software provider for the rental-housing industry led to the creation of the vice president position, and the former IBM sales executive was chosen to lead the way. Shytle, the newest ally for PetScreening founder John Bradford, also has his North Carolina real estate license and owns a portfolio of rental homes.

"Mike has experience on the tech side and the property side, and we believe he will be the perfect fit for our new vice president role," Bradford said. "He has direct experience with the pet-related issues that property teams face on a daily basis and understands the need for forward-thinking solutions that make onsite pet processes more efficient. We are excited to have him on board."

As part of his duties, Shytle will oversee PetScreening's sales and marketing activities. With Bradford's recent election to the 2021-2022 legislative session of the North Carolina House of Representatives, Shytle will also team with the company's Chief Operating Officer, David Stunja, to play a prominent role in PetScreening's daily operations.

Shytle, an East Carolina graduate, spent 20 years at IBM prior to joining PetScreening. He was responsible for creating and executing a variety of sales strategies for IBM's enterprise-level customers. Previously, Shytle carved his career path working in public accounting for Coopers & Lybrand and Deloitte & Touche.

"I'm a self-proclaimed pet lover, so the opportunity to join a tech-savvy company that makes life better for pets and pet-owning residents was impossible to pass up," Shytle said. "I look forward to assisting in PetScreening's mission to make life easier for the rental-housing world with regard to pet and assistance animal processes. We'll continue to adjust with the times and provide the most thorough, intuitive pet platform on the market."

About PetScreening

PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com .

Media contact

Samantha Chalmers

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-5001

[email protected]

SOURCE PetScreening.com

Related Links

www.petscreening.com

