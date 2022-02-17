PetScreening Announces Partnership with Fortis Property Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , a first-of-its-kind screening platform that empowers property managers to outsource their pet risk assessment and assistance animal validation processes at no charge, today announced it has partnered with Fortis Property Management to implement its platform across Fortis's entire portfolio.

Fortis Property Management is an Atlanta-based property management firm that manages nearly 40 apartment communities throughout the Southeast. Formed in 2021 as part of a merger between Hammond Residential Group and the multifamily portfolio of JEM Holdings, the Fortis portfolio includes 9,000 apartment homes throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Alabama.

"In this day it's extremely important to be pet-friendly, because if you're not you eliminate an entire portion of your applicants," said Katie Ashley, COO and head of JEM multifamily operations. "But screening pets on our own was extremely difficult and put a burden on our site teams. It was a very manual and very cumbersome process. With PetScreening, we have a remarkably efficient and thorough solution that allows us to determine the risk posed by a pet, track our pets onsite and handle accommodation requests for assistance animals."

The PetScreening platform is the nation's only centralized pet-screening database to analyze rental housing-related risk. Through PetScreening, a rental applicant enters information about their pets and the platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed, weight and age. This provides property owners with a streamlined process to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet owner who want to live at a rental property.

Non-pet owning residents also fill out a free profile to declare they do not own a pet or animal, and that they understand and agree with the community rules, whether they acquire, foster or sit for a pet/animal during their stay. PetScreening also handles assistance animal accommodation requests for property teams.

"As Fortis continues to expand its portfolio, the company continues to exhibit a forward-thinking approach and always strives to be on the leading edge of innovation," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "The decision to implement PetScreening at its properties is an expansion of that approach, and we could not be more enthusiastic about this partnership. We look forward to helping Fortis teams provide the most pet-friendly, pet-responsible experience in the apartment market."

About PetScreening

PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com.

About Fortis Property Management

Fortis Property Management is an Atlanta-based property management firm focused on the management of multifamily communities throughout the Southeastern US. Fortis currently manages nearly 40 apartment communities comprised of 9,000 units throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Alabama. Fortis is committed to building community and creating an excellent, reliable resident experience. Our company prides itself in providing our tenants professional and hands-on service. The Fortis team is comprised of proactive, responsive, and compassionate individuals who strive to ensure that each resident's expectations are exceeded.

