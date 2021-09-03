PetSmart Charities® Commits Up To $1 Million to Support Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

In the event of large-scale natural disasters in the United States and Canada, PetSmart Charities activates funding to designated responders that support relief, response and recovery efforts of owned pets. Funding can support sheltering supplies and infrastructure, reunification efforts and funds to support volunteer and staff working with pets in impacted areas. Additionally, funding can support necessary immediate sheltering needs, such as kennels, crates, pet food, vaccinations and immediate veterinary care.

To date, PetSmart Charities donated more than $319,000 to organizations making an impact on the ground in disaster areas toward the $1 million commitment. The Louisiana SPCA, Louisiana Search and Rescue Team (LSART) and Mississippi Animal Rescue Team (MART) are among the first grant recipients, along with current adoption partners and grantees hit hardest by the storm.

"As the full extent of damages caused by Hurricane Ida are still being assessed, we know that response and recovery will take time," said Aimee Gilbreath, President of PetSmart Charities. "Many families with pets and animal shelters were already facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are stretched to their limits. Grant funding from PetSmart Charities will help provide essential care to pet families and displaced pets in the areas impacted by this devastating storm. We want to help keep people and their pets together during the most difficult times."

Beginning Sept. 3, disaster relief groups can submit grant applications to PetSmart Charities. The grants are open to national and local designated response agencies serving pets including nonprofit and municipal animal shelters, rescues, food banks, and veterinary clinics. PetSmart Charities will fund up to $1 million in grants, provided that qualified applications for that amount are received. For more information on grant eligibility and to apply for an emergency relief grant from PetSmart Charities, visit www.PetSmartCharities.org/pro .

How You Can Support PetSmart Charities' Emergency Relief Efforts:

If you would like to support PetSmart Charities' emergency relief efforts, please consider making donations at PIN pads located at the cash registers of every PetSmart store or online at www.petsmartcharities.org/donate.

For more information on PetSmart Charities, please visit www.PetSmartCharities.org .

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps nearly 600,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and emergency relief. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $475 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 17 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

