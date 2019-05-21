PetSmart® Hosts Pet Food Drive to Help Animal Welfare Partners Prepare for Emergencies

PHOENIX, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- June is National Pet Preparedness Month, and with hurricane season kicking off June 1 and wildfire season already underway in many parts of the country, PetSmart is launching its second annual pet food donation drive in stores across North America. The donation drive is designed to provide local animal welfare organizations with a stockpile of pet supplies in the event of an emergency or natural disaster.

"When natural disasters strike, thousands of pets and pet parents can be evacuated, displaced or left homeless. During National Pet Preparedness Month, and as we approach hurricane, flooding and wildfire seasons across North America, PetSmart and PetSmart Charities are poised and ready to help," says Deborah Turcott, acting president of PetSmart Charities. "The emergency relief funding we're able to provide, paired with the pet supplies generously donated by PetSmart customers, allows both of our organizations to holistically support animal welfare organizations working on the front lines to rescue and care for pets during unforeseen natural disasters. It's important work that we're so proud to be a part of."

From Monday, June 3, through Sunday, July 7, PetSmart shoppers are invited to purchase and donate dog and cat food and supplies in stores which will be provided to nearby animal welfare organizations assisting pets in need within their communities.

To further support animal welfare organizations in their mission to help pets in need, customers can also make a donation to PetSmart Charities at the PIN pad located at the registers in all PetSmart stores year-round. As the leading funder of animal welfare, PetSmart Charities ensures that 90 cents of every dollar makes a direct impact in its communities. Since 1994, over $400 million in grant funds have been issued to partners that support pets and pet parents across North America and more than 330,000 pets have received emergency relief assistance. Already this year, PetSmart Charities has provided funding to support agencies on the front lines of the flooding impacting much of Canada.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 55,000 associates and operates more than 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com, a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which operates as an independent subsidiary.

