PetSmart® Opens New Store in Boynton Beach, Fla.

The Boynton Beach West store location will feature PetSmart's Pinnacle Pet Nutrition section, an expanded collection of pet food products featuring high-protein, natural, grain-free, minimally processed and raw pet food. This food type is the fastest growing in the overall pet food category and includes brands such as Only Natural Pet®, a natural pet brand featuring holistic, paleo-inspired natural foods and wholesome high-protein recipes that are dehydrated, freeze-dried and air-dried. PetSmart is the exclusive national retailer for Only Natural Pet.

The first 25 shoppers will receive a mystery gift card (values range from $5 up to $50), and all shoppers will receive free giveaways such as T-shirts, pet treat samples, pet toys and discount coupons.*

What: PetSmart Grand Opening Celebration



When: Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m.



Where: PetSmart

9918 Lyons Rd. Unit 200

Boynton Beach, FL 33472

The new store features more than 22,000 square feet of space, providing pet parents with a comprehensive line of pet products. The store also offers useful services such as pet training and adoption services, as well as a full-service grooming salon where dogs and cats receive hands-on care from academy-trained, safety-certified stylists dedicated to making pets look and feel their best.**

PetSmart, together with non-profits PetSmart Charities and PetSmart Charities of Canada, invite more than 3,500 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 8 million adoptions – more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

*All grand opening giveaways available while supplies last.

**Services are subject to availability. See store for details.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 55,000 associates and operates more than 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com, a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which operates as an independent subsidiary.

