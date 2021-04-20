PetWellClinic Signs Another Orangetheory Franchisee for 25 Franchise Units

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetWellClinic has caught the attention of the Orangetheory franchise system, signing on yet another Orangetheory franchise owner to develop 25 walk-in veterinary clinics in the DC Metro area.

Dave Ballow and Liz Overmann will lead the development and operations across Washington DC, as well as the adjacent areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia.

The pair met over six years ago when Overmann became a member at Ballow's first Orangetheory location in Maryland. Impressed with the team culture, she immediately knew she wanted to be a part of it. In 2015, she joined the Orangetheory team and is now the Regional General Manager of their 14 Maryland locations.

"It has been a pleasure to learn and grow with Dave and team over the years, and to develop the company from its second location to 14 locations in Maryland with more to come," said Overmann. "In 2019, our region was recognized for our excellent operation by receiving the honors of Top Emerging Market in the Orangetheory network. This is due to our tactful approach to our development schedule and our incredible growth that comes from our commitment to our people - both members and team members alike."

Dr. Sam Meisler, Founder and CEO of PetWellClinic, believes he has the right team in place for success, explaining, "Liz and Dave have done this before and their experience will be paramount to replicating their previous successes with PetWellClinic in the DMV area. What I'm most excited about is that they share our vision and values, and they are experts at building teams where these values are shared by all."

Due to his immense success as a franchise developer, including being the previously-mentioned recipient of Orangetheory's Top Emerging Market award, Ballow is approached often by franchisors looking to add credible and proven franchise owners to their system. However, something about PetWellClinic was different.

"All entrepreneurial endeavors start with a concept and a willingness on the part of the entrepreneur to take the risk," said Ballow. "This may seem daunting to many but it's really the easiest part on the journey to building a successful brand. In our position we get an opportunity to evaluate many concepts, but Dr. Meisler and his team at PetWellClinic caught our attention immediately. PetWellClinic is redefining how consumers experience medical care for their pets and have been doing so for over 10 years."

When Ballow brought the PetWellClinic opportunity to Overmann to get her feedback, he not only got her opinion, but he also wound up with a partner.

"Dave has always been a mentor of my growth," said Overmann. "We align in our belief that scalability comes from finding and developing a great team with a clear vision of purpose. We look forward to the challenge we face in bringing our experience to another industry. For me, PetWellClinic presents the unique opportunity to bring excellent on-demand veterinary care to pet owners across the DMV. As a busy professional, parent, and 'mom' to two dogs and a horse, I know that delivering high-quality veterinary care on-demand is going to be a game changer for myself and so many others in the DMV area."

As the team begins its search for real estate, they are also on the lookout for what they believe will be the most pertinent success factor to transfer from Orangetheory to PetWellClinic: passionate team members.

"Although the industry is different, we feel that many of the challenges in building a brand and scaling a company are the same," Ballow continued. "Our time with Orangetheory has prepared us to be well equipped to build brand trust and recognition in a new market, and grow a team who is passionate about the mission, lives in our values, and cares for our clients. This begins with finding a veterinarian who shares our vision and values. Our ideal candidate has a passion for growth and development, problem-solving, and an entrepreneurial spirit. In addition to veterinarians, we are looking for fantastic team members who are passionate for animals and want to learn and grow, with or without experience in the veterinary world."

PetWellClinic is known for immersing itself in its local community, often as the only walk-in option for top-quality veterinary care and at more affordable prices. Ballow and Overmann care deeply about the local communities their businesses serve, and are excited to cultivate relationships with local animal shelters, boarding facilities, and full-service animal hospitals, in addition to the individual pet owners they'll serve in the DC, Maryland, Virginia region.

PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness, and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment because PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry.

PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company-owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and already has 71 units in development since August of 2020.

