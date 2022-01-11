PetWellClinic Surpasses 100 Units in Development in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2022 is now underway, PetWellClinic, an innovative, walk-in pet wellness franchise, has announced they currently have 111 units in development. As one of the most convenient and affordable veterinary care providers on the market, PetWellClinic has its sights set on system-wide growth and new market expansion in the New Year, offering easier access to preventative care for pet owners and their beloved household animals.

In 2021, PetWellClinic opened three new locations: Arvada, CO; Union, NJ and Scott Township, PA. The franchise just opened their new Pembroke Pines, FL location on January 5 and will open their new Leetsdale, PA location on January 15; bringing the franchise total to ten clinics nationwide. These milestones effectively showcase the value that consumers are placing on services offered by PetWellClinic and the confidence investors have in the growing popularity behind the brand's founding mission.

"Providing consumers with easily accessible pet care that doesn't break the bank is our ethos, and it is largely responsible for the success that the PetWellClinic franchise has enjoyed over the past few years," says Dr. Sam Meisler, DVM, founder and CEO of PetWellClinic. "Those defining characteristics have attracted more attention than ever over the course of 2021 because more pet owners are looking for quality, affordable care amid widespread economic uncertainty. Our clinics provide this option for pets and owners without cutting corners."

Much of 2021 was spent expanding the market reach of the PetWellClinic brand, establishing a greater presence for the franchise with new signed agreements. PetWellClinic signed its second largest market deal to date with a 16-unit signing in Phoenix, AZ. Additional agreements include plans for expansion in California, Louisiana, New Hampshire, New York and D.C.

PetWellClinic locations are designed for complete transparency and openness, so clients can see everything that is happening from the front of the clinic to the back. Through their innovative business model, the PetWellClinic team hopes to further brand awareness and push the pet wellness industry to rethink how they function, shifting their focus to a client-first orientation and changing commonly held practices for the better.

The PetWellClinic model is also a practical option for veterinarians and veterinary technicians looking for a new career with a sustainable workload. The clinics offer 8-hour work days and simplified primary care services, meaning no more overnight or double-shifts and no more complex procedures with a workload veterinarians may take home with them. Each PetWellClinic location also utilizes a proven veterinary software program created by Dr. Meisler to run seamlessly and maximize efficiency.

For more information about PetWellClinic franchise opportunities, please visit www.petwellfranchise.com or contact Joe Sexton at [email protected]. PetWellClinic has partnered with Oakscale, to lead franchise development efforts for the brand. For more information about Oakscale, please visit www.oakscale.com.

PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment because PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company-owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and has over 100 units in development since August of 2020.

