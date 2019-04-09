PewDiePie Forges First Exclusive Livestreaming Partnership with DLive

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLive, a disruptive livestreaming platform that leverages blockchain technology to reward both creators and viewers, announced today that it is now the exclusive livestreaming platform for famed content creator, PewDiePie. As the world's largest independent content creator with over 100 million fans across the globe, the partnership between PewDiePie and DLive is one of the biggest livestreaming deals to date. Starting April 14, PewDiePie will stream exclusively weekly on DLive.

Watch PewDiePie's video announcing his partnership with DLive: https://go.dlive.tv/PDP

For years, creators have built communities of viewers on traditional content platforms that do not adequately reward creators for the value of their content. Some platforms take up to 50% of creators' income, decreasing the viability and livelihood of the community. To solve this problem, DLive has pioneered a new ecosystem known as the Value-Sharing Content Economy, built on three major principles: (1) a rewards system that incentivizes creators and viewers to create and support high-value content, (2) decentralized ownership of the platform and its contents, and (3) zero platform cuts. Guided by these three principles, DLive aims to revolutionize the interactions between content creators, viewers and content platforms.

"DLive is a place where instead of competing against each other, it benefits creators to support one another. With no platform cuts, we incentivize everyone to create the highest quality content for viewers," said Wilson Wei, Co-Founder of Lino Network, "PewDiePie has always been a fierce advocate for the value that creators bring with their hard work, time, and effort, and he believes in DLive's vision. Our livestreaming platform has the potential to forever change how creators are represented in this industry, and we're proud to have PewDiePie help us lead this charge."

"I'm excited to start live streaming again regularly! DLive is great for me because I'm treated like a real partner, just like all of the other streamers on DLive's unique platform," said Felix Kjellberg.

With over 3 million monthly active users, and 35,000 active streamers, DLive is available online at DLive.tv and via its Android and iOS apps. DLive is built using Lino , a fully transparent, decentralized blockchain protocol with core innovations for the content industry. Content creators, viewers and other participants in the ecosystem can earn rewards for their participation and contributions to DLive in the form of Lino points, the native cryptocurrency of the Lino blockchain. For more information on DLive and how LINO points are used, see our website .

Catch PewDiePie in action this Sunday, April 14th at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT, during his first livestream on DLive. Join in and watch PewDiePie on your PC/Mac with one-click at DLive.tv , or download the DLive app on iOS or Android .

For additional assets and logos related to today's announcement, download the press kit here .

About DLive:

DLive is a decentralized livestreaming community built using the Lino blockchain. DLive utilizes the Lino blockchain to incentivize both content creators and viewers using cryptocurrencies. DLive believes that all rewards belong to platform participants, and does not take cuts or charge any fees to content creators. Currently, DLive has 20 team members across four continents. To learn more about DLive, please visit https://community.dlive.tv/about/welcome-letter/ .

