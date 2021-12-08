Pexip Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving the Accessibility and Delivery of Healthcare Services with Its Video Conferencing Platform

Pexip's virtual telehealth solution replicates the doctor-patient workflow in clinics, including the provisioning for ad-hoc and scheduled appointments, making video conferencing services for health better than the in-person experience. In addition, the solution allows group sessions in the virtual meeting room (VMR), bringing specialists, doctors, and patients together, including an interpreter for patients requiring the translation of doctor-patient interactions, to provide real-time diagnosis, reduce the need for multiple patient visits, and deliver better than in-person patient visits. With the video conferencing platform, providers can deliver next-level healthcare services, improve the patient experience, and lower the cost of healthcare services.

According to Shailendra Soni, a principal consultant at Frost & Sullivan's Information Communications & Technologies, "Pexip's vision is to help address healthcare accessibility pain points and delight customers. It improves customer ownership and purchase experience, fosters competitive differentiation, and delivers excellent strategy execution."

The Pexip video conferencing platform offers flexible hosting options for healthcare providers, enabling them to host the solution on their private cloud, on-premises, public cloud, partner cloud, or hybrid model. Healthcare providers, therefore, can integrate the solution into their existing workflows, thus resolving customers' integration challenges. The Pexip solution seamlessly blends into healthcare providers' workflows, allowing physicians to use VMRs at a click of a button, with all integration issues tackled at the backend, thereby addressing the pain point of modifying an existing workflow to suit telehealth requirements. Additionally, healthcare providers can adopt and roll out the highly scalable solution at a low cost across the organization.

Virtual communities allow healthcare providers to share and exchange knowledge, while Healthcare Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance allows healthcare providers to adopt it readily. Pexip's success is impacting over 13 million lives (about 50% of the population) in Australia through a network of healthcare providers.

"Pexip is redefining the delivery of healthcare services through its innovative video conferencing services solution by striving to deliver better patient experiences than in-person/physical visits. This helps healthcare providers to reduce service delivery costs, elevate doctor productivity, and launch patient advisory services using their existing workflows," Soni further explained.

API support, a dedicated team, and an extensive healthcare provider community have allowed Pexip to establish differentiation and win new customers in the Australian market. With its strong overall performance, Pexip earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its video conferencing services in the Australian healthcare industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully, resulting in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.

﻿Phone: +603-2023 2037

Email: [email protected]﻿

About Pexip

Pexip is a video communication platform that empowers and connects people across borders, business and technologies. Our scalable platform enables high-quality video meetings, withenterprise-grade security, and is easily adapted to fit customers' IT requirements and existing infrastructure. This makes Pexip the leading provider for large enterprises and public sector organizations. The solution is sold through 300 channel partners in 75 countries and used in more than 190 countries. Pexip was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in May 2020.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan