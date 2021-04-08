Pexip Named a Best Place to Work for the Second Year in a Row

HERNDON, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pexip, a leading video conferencing and collaboration solutions provider, announced it was named a 2021 Best Place to Work by Washington Business Journal. This award is a tribute to Pexip employees and the underlying culture that Pexip fosters, especially in a year when the team has tripled in size to 400+ employees while overcoming challenges caused by the pandemic. The recognition builds on the company's high employee satisfaction ratings, which show a Net Promoter Score (NPS) score of 77.

Pexip has four key values that frame everything we do and define how we interact with each other, customers and partners on a daily basis. Known as "The Pexip Way," these values are: No Bullshit, One Team, Freedom & Responsibility, and Professional & Fun. Over the past year, Pexip has extended these values to launch several new initiatives to create a more inclusive, healthy, and thriving workplace. These are all hosted on Pexip's own video platform and include:

Diversity & Inclusion - In 2020, several members of the team formed a group to advance conversations around racial injustice. The Americas team started holding monthly gatherings on video to provide a safe space for sharing and learning, brought in a consultant to help shape the conversation, and is continuing to evolve the conversation to address other topics related to diversity and inclusion for all groups of people. Several team members also created a group called Minorities in Pexip to provide support and encouragement and to advance conversations around diversity.

Health and Wellness - In response to ongoing challenges of the pandemic, Pexip launched several initiatives to promote employee health and well-being. These include online workout classes, new communication channels to share recipes and inspiration, and virtual lunch and learn events to better understand health-related topics.

PexPals - To help new employees get acclimated to the Pexip family, Pexip places each new employee into a PexPal group where they can meet others, learn more about the company and various departments, ask questions, and get to know the company culture.

"We are honored to have received this recognition by the Washington Business Journal for the second year in a row" commented Karl Hantho, president of the Americas, Pexip. "This has been a very challenging year on so many levels, especially punctuated by the pandemic, but our team has come together to support each other, our customers, and our partners. What makes me most proud is that this acknowledgment was based on the input of our team, which has tripled in size and where we had over 95% participation in this Best Places to Work survey."

"Employees are the heart and soul of this company," noted Ingrid Woodhouse, Chief People Officer, Pexip. "Their commitment to each other and to our shared values is evident every day, and we're thrilled to recognize them with this award!"

Pexip continues to hire around the world and is looking for passionate, talented individuals to advance its mission of making virtual meetings better than meeting in person. To learn more and apply, please visit Pexip's career page.

